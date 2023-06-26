IWM: What Happens Next To Small-Caps Is Critical To Bulls And Bears Alike
Summary
- June started off very strong for smaller-cap companies, with the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, surging over 8% in a matter of two weeks.
- Small-cap stocks are often considered the domestic bellwethers of the economy.
- It appears the real bull market is in credit card interest rates, which no doubt is a major driver of overall headwinds for the "small-caps lead the bull market".
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
June started off very strong for smaller-cap companies with the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) surging over 8% in a matter of two weeks. Narrative followed price, and seemingly every day on financial media was some analyst arguing that widening breath and renewed strength outside of large-cap Tech (QQQ) would be the catalyst for the next bull run.
The problem is that the relative strength totally collapsed, ending last week at the lowest relative ratio lows against the S&P 500 (SPY) this year. Incredibly, we are back to where the relationship was at the depths of the 2020 Covid Crash. Beneath the surface, the Federal Reserve put small-caps in complete relative lockdown.
Understanding the Importance of Small-Cap Stocks
Small-cap stocks are often considered the domestic bellwethers of the economy. This is primarily because these companies generate most of their revenue from domestic customers. They also have significant exposure to financial stocks (KRE), which play a critical role in determining the state of the economy. Healthy banks often indicate a robust economy, hence the stability of these stocks is crucial.
This is incredibly important. Any argument around avoiding or delaying a recession must be priced in more sensitively to small-caps than international large-cap equities (SPY). It appears that despite screams of a "new bull market," it's the same old market we saw during the 2020 lockdowns from an intermarket analysis standpoint when looking at market cap.
"But that's not what the breadth argument is about" is not a valid counter. If small-caps stocks rise 2% in a year with all of its ups and downs from start to finish, while inflation is solidly over that, that's a negative return year on a real adjusted basis. It is not enough that they rise. A rising tide that doesn't lift all boats drowns everyone. It's a signal that higher rates are not only having a negative impact, but also fooling investors into taking on concentration risk by "markets" which increasingly are being driven by a very select group of large-cap winners.
It appears the real bull market is in credit card interest rates, which no doubt is a major driver of overall headwinds for the "small-caps lead the bull market" narrative.
Conclusion - A Warning Sign
Are there tradeable opportunities for small-caps? Certainly. But I suspect the stock market can't outrun the cost of capital. And by stock market I don't means the S&P 500. I'm talking about what drives the economy and is a major contributor to employment and economic growth longer-term.
Is there a bull case for small-caps? Certainly. One could look at valuations, overall sentiment, and any other data that confirms the idea that IWM, as a proxy, has overreacted. The IWM/SPY ratio could, for all we know, surge like it did as the reopening and election took place at the tail end of 2020. I remain skeptical though that a new secular bull market can be led by small-caps very long-term given fundamental and consumer deterioration, and that should in turn mean we are not out of the woods as far as risk-off pulses and new broad market highs to come.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Are you tired of being a passive investor and ready to take control of your financial future? Introducing The Lead-Lag Report, an award-winning research tool designed to give you a competitive edge.
The Lead-Lag Report is your daily source for identifying risk triggers, uncovering high yield ideas, and gaining valuable macro observations. Stay ahead of the game with crucial insights into leaders, laggards, and everything in between.
Go from risk-on to risk-off with ease and confidence. Subscribe to The Lead-Lag Report today.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments