Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Likely Will Cut Their Dividends

REITs (VNQ) have become a popular choice for income-oriented investors due to their high dividend yields.

Following the recent crash, there is a large number of REITs that are today trading at near all-time high dividend yields of 15% or even 20%. Many investors are blinded by these high yields, expecting the dividend payments to continue, just to find out shortly after that the dividend wasn't sustainable.

Moreover, a cut is almost never fully priced-in which means further downside as the dividend is cut. This is a very painful scenario for investors, which is why I try my best to stay away from REITs that could potentially cut their dividends in the near future.

Historically, the best way to assess the risk of a dividend cut has been to keep a close eye on the payout ratio. As long as it was reasonable and the REIT was generating enough cash flow to cover the dividend payments and their capex, then the dividend was safe in most cases.

Recently though, the outlook for some REIT sectors has deteriorated so much that companies are choosing to cut their dividend even when they seemingly don't have to. Of course, I'm talking about the office sector here which has been facing the perfect storm lately. With peak uncertainty regarding interest rates, work from home, and their ability to refinance near-term debt maturities, many office REITs are making the decision of cutting their dividends to preserve liquidity, despite already having low payout ratios.

I see most of these cuts as justified and good in the long term, especially since the market isn't really giving these companies any credit for paying such high dividends. But that doesn't make these REITs investable at the moment.

Today I highlight 3 REITs that are at risk of cutting their dividend over the rest of this year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

BDN is a relatively small office REIT focused heavily on the Philadelphia market with about a 20% minority of their portfolio located in Austin, Texas.

The company owns a mix of brand-new, well-located Class-A buildings, but it also has some Class-B properties that struggle to attract tenants.

BDN's offices are pretty traditional with the majority of tenants in sectors where work-from-home (WFH*) has become the norm. This includes businesses such as legal services, finance, insurance, and banking.

Life Sciences, which have been getting a lot of attention for their resilience to WFH, currently only account for 4% of the portfolio, though management is pushing to increase this to 20% over the next 5 years.

Brandywine Realty Trust

BDN has been punished harder than most by the market, likely due to its smaller size and concentration risk in Philadelphia.

As a result, its price has plummeted and the stock now yields a staggering 18%, despite a reasonable payout ratio of 66%. This makes BDN one of the highest-yielding REITs at the moment.

Operational performance over the last couple of quarters has been relatively good. The REIT maintains an occupancy of around 90%, with Philadelphia CBD leading at 96% and Austin struggling a bit at 83%, as it is now seeing increased competition due to the highest levels of new supply ever.

But leasing is slowing down as the REIT has now seen two consecutive quarters of significantly negative net absorption and only very modest new lease rent increases of 4% YoY.

And with ongoing quarterly lease expirations of 250,000 sqft or more and a low tenant retention, the occupancy is likely to come under pressure over the next couple of quarters.

Brandywine Realty

Here's the problem.

In order to attract tenants to their properties to maintain a reasonable level of occupancy, BDN will have to do one of two things. Either, it will have to offer cheaper rents or it will need to offer additional incentives such as longer rent-free periods or increased fit-out contributions. Both will be very costly.

In addition to this, the company might also have to incur additional CAPEX for their suburban Class-B properties to try to attract tenants and keep the existing ones.

Whether BDN will succeed in maintaining its occupancy is unknown, but additional leasing incentives will inevitably hurt the company's liquidity. Combined with an upcoming 2024 unsecured debt maturity of $350 Million, which will be difficult and costly to refinance, and a number of projects under construction, which will require additional capital, the company is now clearly in a position where it needs to retain as much cash as possible.

Since the market isn't giving the stock any credit for its 18% dividend yield, management might as well cut it to preserve some liquidity, reinvest in its properties, and reduce their high leverage of 7.4x adjusted EBITDA.

I see a dividend cut for Brandywine as highly likely.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

GPMT is a medium-sized mortgage REIT (mREIT) with a portfolio of $3.6 Billion worth of senior loans provided to various real estate projects in the US. The company has a heavy office exposure of 41%, followed by multifamily at 31% and hotels and retail both at around 10%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Its stock price has plummeted over the past 18 months and the stock now trades at a steep discount to its book value and yields 15%, despite a first 20% dividend cut already taking place at the end of Q3 2022.

Evaluating mREITs can be tricky because they are significantly discounted on the one hand, but they also suffer significant risks on the other.

Granite Point trades at a discount primarily because of three factors:

High interest rates, which act as a double-edged sword for any mREIT. They allow the company to charge higher interest on the entirely floating-rate portfolio, but at the same time, it significantly increases the probability of default as borrowers may not be able to make the increased payments or may simply decide to hand over the keys to property if its valuation drops below the loan balance. High office exposure increases the probability of defaults even further as office values have taken a significant hit in recent years and are facing the worst market sentiment ever. High leverage of 2.7x amplifies potential losses to shareholders.

Management knows that defaults might be coming, which is why they have been building up their CECL reserve from just $37 Million last year to $133 Million this year, but the reserve still only covers 3.8% of the total portfolio.

That is not very much when you consider that last quarter the mREIT already faced one default of a $114 Million loan on a retail property.

And even excluding the provisions for credit losses, Granite Point isn't generating nearly enough in distributable earnings to cover the dividend. Over the past 12 months, the company paid dividends of $0.90 per share, while it only generated $0.43 per share in distributable earnings. That's hardly sustainable.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust

While the dividend has been confirmed for Q2 2023 at $0.20 per share, the company is clearly in a situation where it should preserve liquidity to prepare for further defaults and since the market is effectively pricing in a further dividend cut, management might as well go ahead and do it.

I see a dividend cut for Granite Point Mortgage Trust as likely.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

SL Green is the biggest office landlord in New York City. The company's footprint in Manhattan is unmatched as it has been directly involved in over 200 properties in this affluent market and to this day, it still owns some of the most recognized buildings such as One Vanderbilt Avenue.

SL Green Realty SL Green Realty Corp

The bulk of SLG's portfolio is Class-A office buildings and the company has been investing heavily to ensure that their buildings stay up to date. This, of course, requires them to spend a lot of additional capital and/or take-on more debt in hopes of attracting or retaining more tenants.

The office sector has been facing pretty severe headwinds recently and unfortunately for SLG, these have been amplified in NYC because the city has also been experiencing an outflow of people and jobs since Covid. What this means is that the battle to maintain occupancy is not about to get easier anytime soon.

In the meantime, the stock price has taken a significant hit and currently yields almost 14%, despite a small 13% dividend cut already taking place in Q3 2022.

Some argue that SLG is already trading at a significant discount to NAV and that it is now a good buying opportunity. I'm not entirely against this view, but it's obvious that the company will need a lot of liquidity (1) to provide above-standard incentives to tenants and (2) to de-leverage its balance sheet which has a very high net debt / EBITDAre of 13x.

Despite the worst market sentiment since the Great Financial Crisis, the board recently confirmed the June monthly dividend of $0.27 per share, suggesting no further cuts.

The dividend seems well covered by FFO, but facing significant CAPEX, I prefer to look at AFFO and it paints a very different picture.

The full year 2023 AFFO is expected at $3.16 per share which is below the current annualized dividend of $3.25 per share, which would indicate that another dividend cut is highly likely.

Conclusion

The recent market selloff has created many buying opportunities in the REIT sector, but not all REITs are worth buying. Quite a few REITs are at high risk of cutting their dividend in the near future and this could lead to further downside.

It is more important than ever to sort out the good from the bad apples when investing in REITs.