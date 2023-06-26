Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nu Skin: A High-Risk/High-Reward Turnaround Play Worth The Risks

Jun. 26, 2023 5:48 AM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)
Carles Diaz Caron
Summary

  • Demand is currently weak due to lower consumer purchasing power as a consequence of inflation.
  • Strong inflationary pressures are also negatively impacting profit margins, which remain depressed.
  • The company has recently launched three new products, including the Beauty Focus Collagen+ skin care supplement, the ageLOC Meta nutritional supplement, and ageLOC LumiSpa iO.
  • Nu Skin has historically performed buybacks to reward long-term shareholders, with the total number of shares outstanding declining 15.27% during the past 10 years.
  • The dividend is not safe as it used to be, and buybacks should remain paused for a long time, so prepare for being patient.

Me encanta sentir mi cara después de mi rutina de cuidado de la piel

supersizer/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Nu Skin's (NYSE:NUS) operations have been slowly weakening for quite a few years, but challenges have recently intensified as inflationary pressures are causing not only increased production costs but also weaker demand. Profit margins are

Nu Skin logo

Nu Skin logo (Nuskin.com)

Nu Skin net sales

Nu Skin net sales (10-K filings)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

