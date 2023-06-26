Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Secured Lending: A 10% Raise From This 11% Yielder

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a quality business development company with a well-diversified portfolio, mostly consisting of first lien senior secured debt investments.
  • BXSL is set to benefit from higher interest rates, with a higher investment spread and higher yields on its debt investments.
  • BXSL stock is a solid choice for income investors, with a well-covered dividend yield and a fee-friendly structure.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Planning for retirement can be a daunting task, especially if one is invested in low-yielding index funds. For some people, this creates the need to dip into one’s principal, especially when it comes to required minimum distributions in an IRA account.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Love BXSL. Great article
I didn't buy the lowest at first, but I bought and bought and of course DRIPing the entire time. My investment is UP well over 50% since spring of 2022, so I hardly check it anymore.
Solid commentary
Bxsl will join and Arcc & Main as the sectors most admired and successful BDCs....
When I recently started to invest in BDCs, this became my largest one. I consider it a solid hold and might want to buy more if I did not already have a full position.
A solid Bdc, one of my larger holdings. Rates will be up longer do it will do very well. A good choice.
