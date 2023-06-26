MarsBars

Planning for retirement can be a daunting task, especially if one is invested in low-yielding index funds. For some people, this creates the need to dip into one’s principal, especially when it comes to required minimum distributions in an IRA account.

That’s why having allocation to sectors such as REITs, MLPs, and BDCs that are designed for high yield may be a good option, with the latter group actually benefitting from the higher interest rate environment that we find ourselves in now.

This brings me to Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL), which flies under the radar in the BDC sector compared to more popular names like Ares Capital (ARCC) or Main Street Capital (MAIN). I last covered BXSL here in January, noting the quality of its portfolio and its discount to NAV. In this article, I provide an update on the business and make an updated recommendation.

Why BXSL?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is externally managed by Blackstone, which is one of the biggest asset managers today and has a 17-year track record in North America direct lending and BDCs.

It also has plenty of resources and expertise to support BXSL, with 503 credit professionals across 17 global offices. Moreover, BX charges a reasonably low management fee of 0.75% for the initial 2 years post-IPO, and 1% thereafter, comparing favorably to the 1.5% base management fee that most BDCs, including Ares Capital, charges.

At present, BXSL has a sizable investment portfolio of $9.6 billion at fair value consisting of 181 portfolio companies, with a low average loan-to-value ratio of 45%, implying significant equity buffer. BXSL’s debt positions are also well protected with 98% of them being first lien senior secured debt. As shown below, BXSL invests primarily in technology and defensive industries such as healthcare, professional services, and insurance, with no issuer accounting for more than 4% of its portfolio.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, BXSL is benefitting from higher interest rates with 99.9% of its debt portfolio being floating rate. This was reflected by net investment income rising by 3% quarter-on-quarter to $0.93 per share in the first quarter, driven by the average yield on debt investments rising by 70 basis points to 11.4%.

The aforementioned NII/share also gave management plenty of buffer room to raise the quarterly dividend by 10%, to $0.77 per share, resulting in a still safe 83% payout ratio and an 11.4% dividend yield based on the current price of $27.04.

Also encouraging, BXSL’s NAV per share rose by 0.7% of a sequential basis to $26.10, reflecting portfolio stability, and non-accruals remain low, at just 0.07% of portfolio fair value. Management sees value in lending to the upper middle market, which is where BXSL’s sweet spot is. As shown below, the upper middle market as demonstrated a lower default rate in recent years while showing higher growth last year.

Investor Presentation

Looking ahead, BXSL maintains plenty of funding capacity, with $1.2 billion worth of liquidity comprising of cash and undrawn capacity on credit lines. It’s also modestly leveraged with a debt to equity ratio of 1.31x, which is down from 1.34x from the end of 2022.

BXSL is also positioned to benefit from higher interest rates, with the Fed Chairman recently announcing the intent for more rate hikes this year despite the June pause to get inflation back down to 2%. That’s because higher rates mean a higher investment spread for BXSL, with 58% of its debt being fixed rate, unsecured debt with a low weighted average interest rate of 2.97%, sitting well under the aforementioned 11.4% yield on debt investments that’s poised to go higher.

Turning to valuation, BXSL doesn’t appear to be overpriced at the current price of $27.03 with a price to NAV ratio of 1.035x. While some investors prefer to buy BDCs when they are trading at a discount to NAV, it’s far better to buy a quality BDC that has the capability of trading at a premium to NAV.

This signals investor confidence and gives the BDC the ability to raise equity in an accretive manner. Considering the scale of BXSL’s platform, Blackstone’s backing, and the low management fee, I don’t find it to be unreasonable for BXSL to trade at a price to NAV target of 1.1x.

Investor Takeaway

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund continues to prove itself as a quality BDC, with a well-diversified portfolio comprised mostly of first lien senior secured debt investments. Moreover, its portfolio has low loan to value and a very low non-accrual rate. As interest rates are anticipated to rise more this year, BXSL stands to benefit from higher yields on its debt investments and a higher investment spread. Lastly, while BXSL is no longer cheap, it's not expensive either considering its well-covered dividend yield and fee-friendly structure, making it a solid choice for income investors.