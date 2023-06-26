Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

When I think back on my portfolio decisions at the start of the year, I kick myself for not putting more of my portfolio weight behind the laggard tech stocks of 2022. So many high-powered tech brands have seen sharp rebounds since the start of the year as investors look forward to the end of rate hikes and a short-lived recession: but that doesn't mean that the rally is over yet.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), in particular, has enjoyed a nearly 2x lift in its share price since the start of January. The streaming giant has been buoyed, on top of the same macro factors that lifted other tech stocks, by strong progression in subscriber counts as well as continued strides toward profitability.

Data by YCharts

A new Premium tier helps to solidify the bull case for Spotify

I remain bullish on Spotify, especially after parsing through the company's latest quarterly results. In addition, I'm encouraged by the company's latest intention to release a top-tier version of its Premium subscription - making Spotify more fully appealing to both free users and high spenders.

Here is my updated long-term bull case for Spotify:

Spotify now appeals to everyone, with freemium and paid plans at various price points. In 2021, Spotify rolled out a new paid tier called "Spotify Plus," its cheapest offering at just $0.99/month. While this tier is still supported by ads, it gives users the ability to skip as many songs as they'd like within an hour, potentially opening Spotify up to a bigger batch of lower-end consumers who want to upgrade from the free ad-supported plan. In addition, a new high-tier Premium subscription in the works will help Spotify wring more revenue out of its highest-spending customer base.

In 2021, Spotify rolled out a new paid tier called "Spotify Plus," its cheapest offering at just $0.99/month. While this tier is still supported by ads, it gives users the ability to skip as many songs as they'd like within an hour, potentially opening Spotify up to a bigger batch of lower-end consumers who want to upgrade from the free ad-supported plan. In addition, a new high-tier Premium subscription in the works will help Spotify wring more revenue out of its highest-spending customer base. Successful price increases for Premium. Spotify raised the price of its Family plan in the U.S., the Family/Duo/Student plans in the U.K., and all plans in Brazil. The fact that Spotify reported no meaningful change in churn since the price changes went into effect is a testament of its relative inelasticity when it comes to music streaming. In addition, Spotify has proven itself to be a very sticky platform, with content like podcasts and playlists keeping subscribers hooked to the platform. ARPU (average revenue per user) continues to grow for Spotify.

Spotify raised the price of its Family plan in the U.S., the Family/Duo/Student plans in the U.K., and all plans in Brazil. The fact that Spotify reported no meaningful change in churn since the price changes went into effect is a testament of its relative inelasticity when it comes to music streaming. In addition, Spotify has proven itself to be a very sticky platform, with content like podcasts and playlists keeping subscribers hooked to the platform. ARPU (average revenue per user) continues to grow for Spotify. Audiobooks. Building on top of the popularity of Spotify Podcasts, Spotify also released audiobooks in 2022 as single purchases, further diversifying the company's revenue stream.

Building on top of the popularity of Spotify Podcasts, Spotify also released audiobooks in 2022 as single purchases, further diversifying the company's revenue stream. Two-sided marketplace. Another nascent revenue opportunity for Spotify: paid marketplace tools for content creators represent another way to fully integrate Spotify into the music ecosystem and expand its wallet share.

Another nascent revenue opportunity for Spotify: paid marketplace tools for content creators represent another way to fully integrate Spotify into the music ecosystem and expand its wallet share. Potential for margin builds and an existing rich free cash flow profile. Higher advertising rates, a mix shift into podcasting and audiobooks, and the general economies of scale that come from paying for music content spread across a bigger base of users will help Spotify to dramatically increase its gross margin at scale, alongside its free cash flow profile.

Higher advertising rates, a mix shift into podcasting and audiobooks, and the general economies of scale that come from paying for music content spread across a bigger base of users will help Spotify to dramatically increase its gross margin at scale, alongside its free cash flow profile. Opex savings from hiring slowdown and "work from anywhere". Spotify announced a remote-work option for all of its employees globally, which I view as a positive move that can reduce Spotify's real estate footprint and drive lower operating costs in the long run. Recently announced layoffs and a hiring slowdown also show that Spotify remains committed to profitability.

Stay long here: Spotify's rally continues to have legs.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Spotify's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Spotify Q1 results (Spotify Q1 shareholder deck)

Spotify's revenue grew 14% y/y to €3.04 billion, slightly missing the company's earlier expectations for €3.10 billion, driven primarily by volatility in the company's ad-supported business. Underneath the hood, however, advertising revenue still grew 17% y/y and represented roughly 10% of total revenue, while Premium subscription revenue grew 14% y/y.

It's on subscriber and user counts that Spotify impressed the market. Total MAUs grew 22% y/y to 515 million, adding 36 million users sequentially. This was both a record Q1 for new adds for Spotify as well as the fifth sequential quarter of y/y growth acceleration in MAUs, reflecting Spotify's continued push for popularity especially in emerging markets.

Spotify user metrics (Spotify Q1 shareholder deck)

Premium subscribers, meanwhile, grew 15% y/y to 210 million, adding 5 million net-new subscribers in the quarter: 3 million higher than the company's forecast for 2 million net adds.

As a reminder, Spotify typically runs a lot of promotions in the fourth quarter of the year to drive Premium activations, so Q1 tends to be seasonally weaker as a lot of the Q4 sign-ups are pulled forward from future demand. This time, however, strength in Q4 (particularly in Latin America) didn't seem to impact Q1 at all.

Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO, noted that the strength was broad-based on the Q1 earnings call:

In fact, this quarter represents our strongest Q1, since going public. And over the last few months, we've celebrated a few significant milestones, including surpassing over 0.5 billion users and reaching more than 200 million subscribers. Further, our user growth exceeded our expectations by 15 million and our subscriber numbers by 3 million. And at our scale, it is pretty remarkable to see this level of reacceleration in our user growth, but it is a trend that's been consistent now for over the last five quarters. In fact, the last two quarters saw the largest MAU growth in our history. The outperformance was broad based, meaning growth was pretty evenly spread across every region without a single market dominating. And on top of this, we were able to accomplish this level of growth with lower marketing spend. We look at this as a promising sign. But it's too early to draw any conclusions yet."

The one weakness was in opex, however, as the headcount expansion that Spotify took on during the pandemic caused operating expenses to grow 36% y/y, materially outpacing revenue.

Spotify opex (Spotify Q1 shareholder letter)

Alongside flat y/y gross margins at 25.2%, this put Q1 operating losses at -€156 million, or a -5.1% margin - five points worse than the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, however, the company expects a "steady ramp" in gross margins as it moves through 2023, as well as continuing to downsize on real estate usage - which are key drivers to operating profit expansion throughout the rest of the year.

Key takeaways

In my view, the one (and perhaps only) key risk to Spotify is profitability, as the company's gross margins have clung to the mid-20s for quite some time; and instead of clamping down on headcount over the past few years as many companies have pivoted to doing during this recession, Spotify's headcount growth is driving sharper operating losses.

At the same time, however, we have to applaud the company for its strong user trends - despite its scale, the fact that Spotify can continue to add millions of Premium subscribers while also growing its ad-supported base by double-digits will help the company to scale and achieve operating leverage.

Stay long here and keep riding the upside.