Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: The Bull Is About To Strike

Jun. 26, 2023 11:00 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)CHTR, CMCSA, DISH, T4 Comments
Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.57K Followers

Summary

  • The threat posed by MVNO companies has been overstated and exaggerated.
  • Verizon is not under threat by the cable companies, contrary to what the bears may suggest.
  • This is a good time for investors to scoop up Verizon's shares, while they're still discounted due to the panic-driven selloff.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) shares have declined nearly 30% in value over the last year, and it seems like investors have grown wary of intensifying market competition. Specifically speaking, cable companies are launching wireless services on the back of wholesale network deals, which many

Wireless Subscribers by Different Carriers

BusinessQuant.com

Capital expenditure and free cash flow levels of telecom companies

BusinessQuant.com

Stock price movements of Verizon, Dish, Charter communications and AT&T

BusinessQuant.com

P/S Multiples for Verizon and peers

BusinessQuant.com

This article was written by

Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.57K Followers
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform. It hosts KPI data, financial data and analytical tools to help you become a better investor. You don’t have to go through boring SEC filings to keep a track of AT&T’s subscriber count, Apple’s revenue from iPhones or Disney’s revenue by region. Our Granular KPI Data tool does that for you and it does so much more. Get an edge over the market, from day one. Watch Business Quant in action here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

u
user10343
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (158)
The bearish view does have some merit still.

Charter said that nearly 90% of the mobile traffic is on their own networks, so likely relatively less VZ revenue compared to other MVNOs. Likely about same or more with Comcast as Comcast has higher public WiFi footprint. Charter and Comcast are now sharing each other's WiFi networks and they also have spectrum to build their own networks, relying even less on VZ. VZ is essentially enabling them to almost become their own independent MNOs. We don't have the details on MVNO revenues so hard to say but at a high level it's highly likely VZ MVNO revenue for Charter/Comcast is lower than other MVNOs. If the 2 big CableCo's decide to lease their own networks to smaller CableCo's outside their territories (like Cox), could hit all MNOs further.

Relative to T/TMUS, there isn't any segment of telcom that VZ has any momentum outside FWA (though TMUS is outpacing them). They continue to be a cash generating machine with apparent commitment to dividend so maybe somewhat less concern for income investors in near term but there really isn't any positive story for VZ, especially not any kind of notable growth story. Private 5G isn't really panning out yet, VZ has slowed down fiber rollout, VZ isn't making much effort to retain consumer mobile subs, continuing legacy decline. Not much to like other than their apparent commitment to dividend.

TMUS can't be ignored either even though they have their own debt issues. Up to now they've typically had 10% or so rural/small town and biz marketshare. They are targeting 20% and it's starting to work. They are going after small market counties outside metro areas that have OK coverage with gaps. They fill in major gaps with some small cells, add a store in county if needed and follow with a marketing blitz. It's working as they are now getting 20% share where they roll this out counties at a time. And enterprise is starting to take a closer look at TMUS as they continue to improve coverage.

VZ at the top has the most to lose, especially since they aren't putting in much effort into retention.

(I do not recommend investing in any telcom but have worked for 2 of the 3 and possibly still have more internal insight with all 3 than most analysts that don't have internal connections. Most that do have internal insight tend to lean more bearish than dividend hunters.)
M
Money 29
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (5.36K)
Low valuation and a nice yield on VZ. Company needs new management and board.
N
Nobull1957
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (5)
I’d like to see details of the contacts between VZ and the MVNO ‘s. How can I get them?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.