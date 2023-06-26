Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unifi: Changing Trade Trends Could Push Prices Up

Jun. 26, 2023 6:15 AM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)
Summary

  • Unifi shares have fallen 14% YTD, but there are signs of demand recovery and profitability improvement in Q3 2023.
  • Factors such as normalization of inflation, revenue growth in the US and Asian segments, and cost control measures could boost the company's share price.
  • UFI stock is currently undervalued compared to historical data and industry averages, presenting a potential opportunity for long positions.

Женщина, выбирая что надеть

demaerre/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) have fallen 14% YTD. Despite the fact that the company's operating and financial results are still under pressure relative to last year's results, I believe that the most difficult period is behind us.

Company's information

Revenue by geography (Company's information)

Company's information

Margin trends (Company's information)

Company's information

Gross margin by geography (Company's information)

SA

Valuation (SA)

Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

