Nike Earnings Preview: Odds Are Stacked Against The Stock

Jun. 26, 2023 6:43 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
Josh Arnold
Summary

  • Nike has a bearish-leaning setup into Q4 earnings this week.
  • I'm looking for progress on comparable sales, gross margins, and SG&A costs, but the bar to clear is high.
  • I'm neutral going into the report, but the odds are that this resolves in a bearish manner.
Air Jordan store exterior

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shoe legend Nike (NYSE:NKE) is set to report earnings this week, and the stock is heading into the report on the backfoot. Nike’s had its fair share of revenue and margin challenges, so when

Chart

StockCharts

comparable sales

TIKR

gross margins

TIKR

SG&A margins

TIKR

forward P/E

TIKR

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

