Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BTB REIT: A Whopping 10% Yield But Balance Sheet Concerns Remain

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BTB REIT is rotating from offices to industrial properties - I think that's a good move.
  • The distribution is very well covered by the AFFO: the payout ratio will likely be less than 75% this year.
  • The balance sheet with an LTV ratio of close to 60% is the only worrisome factor.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Flags of Canada, Quebec, and Montreal

Ray Tan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Back in February, I had a ‘hold’ on BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) (TSX:BTB.UN:CA) as I wasn’t convinced the REIT’s balance sheet was strong enough to get through the choppy waters

Chart
Data by YCharts

Asset Breakdown

BTB REIT Investor Relations

Geographical Diversification

BTB REIT Investor Relations

FFO Calculation

BTB REIT Investor Relations

AFFO Calculation

BTB REIT Investor Relations

Debt Ratio

BTB REIT Investor Relations

Capitalization Rate

BTB REIT Investor Relations

Debt Breakdown

BTB REIT Investor Relations

Maturity Dates of Mortgage Debt

BTB REIT Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.21K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

M
MorningInfidel
Today, 10:56 AM
Premium
Comments (177)
Thanks for the update! Long BTB since 2019, wish I didn't have a full position or I would be buying more at these levels.
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 11:21 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (8.84K)
@MorningInfidel They have a good shot if they can indeed sell C$40-60M of office properties within the next 3 months. There shouldn't be any urgency to deploy that cash right away.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.