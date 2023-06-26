Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
M&T Bank: 4.5% Yield, Solid Deposit Franchise, 18% Discount To BV

Jun. 26, 2023 7:38 AM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)1 Comment
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • M&T Bank is a potentially promising rebound candidate in the regional banking market due to its stable deposit situation, limited exposure to office real estate, and discounted book value.
  • The bank has a small percentage (4%) of its loans invested in the office real estate market, which reduces its risk in the current commercial real estate climate.
  • Existing office real estate investments are concentrated in low-LTV loans.
  • M&T Bank's confirmed its $1.30 per-share dividend in May, making it an attractive investment for those seeking a decent dividend yield with appreciation potential.

M&T Bank

Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is a well-run regional financial institution with an expansive branch footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions. The bank has suffered from increased risk-aversion in the regional

Source: M&T Bank

Source: M&T Bank

Source: M&T Bank

Source: M&T Bank

Source: M&T Bank

Source: M&T Bank

Source: M&T Bank

Source: M&T Bank

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USB, WAL, PACW, CMA, FITB, KEY, PNC, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

e
ejmanuel
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (134)
Thank you for the analysis
