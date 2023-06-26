Landscape and nature photographer based in Upstate, New York

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is a well-run regional financial institution with an expansive branch footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions. The bank has suffered from increased risk-aversion in the regional banking market in the first-quarter... which creates an opportunity for investors. In my opinion, M&T Bank is a promising rebound candidate in the regional banking market, largely because the bank has not seen atypical deposit outflows in the first-quarter, has very limited exposure to office real estate and the bank’s large discount to book value implies downside protection. Lastly, M&T Bank declared a stable dividend for the second-quarter in May which means investors are getting paid a 4.5% yield!

A look at M&T Bank’s deposit situation

M&T Bank operates approximately 1,000 branches in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern regions and had about $161.5B in average deposits on its balance sheet. The first-quarter was a very challenging quarter for U.S. banks as the Fed continued to raise interest rates and Silicon Valley Bank's failure shook the confidence of investors and savers in the U.S. financial system. However, given the extraordinary stresses in the banking system in the first-quarter, M&T Bank did fare quite well and reported only a relatively small decline of 1.2%, quarter over quarter, in its average deposit base. About 64% of the bank's deposits are insured or collateralized.

M&T Bank has seen a declining average deposit balance after the end of the first-quarter as well... which management stressed is not related to any kind of unusual deposit withdrawal activity. Rather, clients continue to engage in cash sorting efforts and seek out higher-yielding investments. Since the end of the first-quarter, the bank has seen a 2.1% decline in deposits which I don't believe puts M&T Bank into a unique position: I expect most regional banks to see either flat or slightly declining average deposit balances for the second-quarter as depositors and savers likely shifted more of their accessible funds into higher-yielding investments, such as money market funds.

Very limited office real estate investments

The commercial real estate industry may be headed for trouble, as indicated by an increase in distressed debt in the office sector, due to rising interest rates. High interest rates create refinancing headwinds for companies which, in the worst case, may result in an increase in loan defaults for banks like M&T Bank. However, M&T bank's office real estate exposure (IRE division) at the end of the first-quarter was $5.2B which represents only 4% of the bank's total loans.

In my opinion, the risk of M&T Bank becoming a victim of a broader fall-out in the commercial real estate sector is quite limited for two reasons; (1) Office real estate accounts for a very small percentage of loans (as described above), and (2) the office portfolio especially is concentrated in loans that have low to moderate loan to value ratios: 95% of office real estate loans have an LTV ratio of 80% or less while 85% of loans have an LTV ratio of 70% or less. Low LTV ratios provide a buffer to declining real estate values and provide additional protection to a lender like M&T Bank.

Regional banking valuations continue to reflect elevated levels of fear

The entire stock market has suffered from the March meltdown in the U.S. financial system, but no other sector has suffered more than the regional banking market. M&T Bank has seen, like most regionals, a significant decline in its market cap and price-to-book value, but I believe that conditions in the regional banking market have stabilized and that a lot of bargains can now be bought in this overall undervalued sector. Large regional banks like M&T Bank have suffered approximately 22-39% declines in their market caps year-to-date.

Regarding price-to-book ratios, M&T Bank's key valuation ratio has declined 24% since the start of the year...

M&T Bank is now trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.82X, which is the second-lowest in the industry group below. MTB is therefore trading at an 18% discount to its book value and a 27% discount to its 1-year average price-to-book ratio. Only Truist Financial (TFC) has a lower price-to-book ratio and I recently recommended the bank for dividend investors -- Truist: Priced For Disaster, Set For Recovery -- as a strong buy as well.

Confirmed dividend

M&T Bank’s dividend was raised in the first-quarter, just before the financial crisis, by 8%, or $0.10 per-share. The bank confirmed its dividend for the second-quarter at a rate of $1.30 per-share and the bank paid out approximately 33% of its non-GAAP earnings in the last twelve months. Considering that the payout ratio has consistently been well below 40% in the last five years and that the dividend was confirmed during the financial crisis in May, I have high confidence that the dividend will either remain at the current level, or be raised going forward. The current yield of M&T Bank’s shares is 4.5%.

Risks with M&T Bank

I see only limited risks with the company’s office real estate portfolio which in total amounted to 4% of the bank’s loan book at the end of the first-quarter. I do see net interest margin risks for M&T Bank, due to higher costs associated with holding deposits, which could lead to further deposit withdrawals... but this could be said for any bank right now. What would change my mind about M&T Bank is if the regional bank were to see a sudden and drastic outflow of deposits after a new bank failure.

Final thoughts

M&T Bank is an attractive bank investment, in my opinion, for investors that look for a decent dividend yield that comes with appreciation potential if regional banking market conditions improve. While interest rates may continue to tick up, I believe the financial crisis is already behind us, especially because the regional banking market has not seen any major failures in the last two months. M&T Bank has limited risks in its office real estate portfolio, in part due to a concentration of low LTV investments. MTB's large discount to book value and dividend make the regional bank an attractive revaluation candidate for 2023!