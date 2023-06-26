Nastasic

Overview

Today I am covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) which gets a Buy Rating.

Within the larger technology & financial sectors that I cover on Seeking Alpha, this stock falls under the realm of financial services companies, as it is both a bank and card network with global reach.

Positive categories are a modestly competitive dividend yield among peers, strong capital & liquidity levels, revenue diversification & geographic penetration, and a business model benefiting from the larger macro environment of Fed interest rate hikes.

A category causing headwinds is the current price trend is not a great value opportunity, in my opinion, and this stock is overvalued compared to one of its peers in the financial sector, Ally Financial (ALLY).

Company Brief

Discover, with roots in the 1980s, is a major financial services company in the US that includes Discover Bank, card networks including Discover and Pulse, and Diners Club International.

A notable item to mention about this company is when measured by card balances, Discover is the sixth largest credit card issuer in the U.S. behind JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), Capital One (COF) and American Express (AXP), and ahead of Wells Fargo (WFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB), according to its Wikipedia page.

Wall Street veterans will probably remember that the Discover card was once a product of long-ago defunct Wall Street firm Dean Witter, who was a major firm on the Street in the late 80s / early 90s era. Having grown up across the river from Wall Street, I can all too remember that brand and relatives that worked there, not to mention the TV commercials in that era for Discover card!

Rating Methodology

Our rating consists of evaluating 5 areas: dividend yield, valuation & price chart trends, the company's revenue & geographic diversification, capital & liquidity strength, and whether the current macro environment helps their business or hurts it. Each category is worth 20 points. A total score of 60 is a hold rating, below 60 is a sell, above 60 is a buy. A 100% would be a Strong Buy.

Positive Dividend Growth and Competitive Yield

As of June 25, the current dividend yield is 2.43%, per data on Seeking Alpha, with a dividend of $0.70 per share and most recent ex date May 24th.

Its dividend growth history is positive:

Discover - dividend growth history (SeekingAlpha)

For example, its 2018 annual dividend went from $1.50 to $2.30 in 2022, a 53% increase over 4 years. I think this should get the attention of dividend-income investors, looking for passive quarterly income.

Next, let's look at the comparison of their dividend yield with 2 of its listed peers. We will use Capital One and Ally Financial.

The yield at Capital One is 2.25%, while the yield at Ally is 4.55%.

Although you can get a better yield at Ally, Discover comes in slightly ahead of Capital One and lies in the middle of the three.

For this reason, and its positive dividend growth and reliability of regular quarterly payments without pause, I think it wins in the dividend category and could be added to a dividend-income portfolio of bank stocks.

Not a Great Value Buy At This Time

Next, I will discuss this stock's current valuation using the forward P/E(price to earnings) and forward P/B(price to book), from data on Seeking Alpha.

Its P/E is 8.67, nearly 4% lower than its sector median, and earning a grade of "B-" from Seeking Alpha. The benchmark I compare to is 14.93, which was listed by Investopedia as the median for the S&P500. Based on this metric, it is undervalued.

However, its P/B is at 1.99, nearly 110% higher than its sector median, and earning a grade of "D-". The benchmark I compare to is 1.0, which was listed by Corporate Finance Institute as an industry standard. Based on this metric, it is somewhat overvalued.

In comparison to the two peers mentioned earlier, let's see how it compares:

Capital One's valuation has a similar P/E at 8.83, but wins with a better P/B valuation of 0.73.

Ally's valuation has a better P/E at 7.34 and an even better P/B of 0.65.

The next thing we will look at is the price chart for this stock as of market close on Friday June 23rd, when it closed at $115.42:

Price Chart as of close on June 23 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform by Charles Schwab)

The chart I created goes from Dec 2021 to now and tracks the 50 day SMA (blue line) vs the 200 day SMA (red line), and circles any golden cross or death cross formations as lagging indicators of bearish or bullish price trends.

Currently the stock shows as being in an extended bullish price trend, trading well above its 200 day SMA.

I highlighted in yellow where I would buy it in my own portfolio, after it takes another dip below the 200 day SMA, so at this time it does not appear to be a value opportunity at this price. My target buy recommendation would have been the range of $98 to $102, as shown.

Its peer Ally Financial also beats it on both valuation metrics, and Capital One beats it on price to book.

So, in today's rating Discover does not win in the category of value buying opportunity.

Both Revenue & Geographic Diversification

Now, I want to look at how diversified this firm is on revenue as well as geographic penetration.

First, the following is from their most recent quarterly results:

Discover - revenues by segment (Discover Financial - quarterly results)

Besides the primary revenue driver of interest income, other notable revenue sources are interchange revenue, loan fees and transaction processing revenue. Loan fees saw a 19% YoY increase, for example. Notably, total non interest income was 16.5% of Q1 revenue, as shown above.

In terms of geographic penetration, it has long had both a national and global penetration due to the nature of the card business being something used globally.

Consider that, from info on its website, it operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

Therefore, it wins the category of revenue & geographic diversification, being highly diversified across multiple revenue streams and geographies. This metric is part of my rating as it shows that a company is not solely dependent on one revenue stream or location, which I think could increase its risk profile to an investor.

Capital & Liquidity Strength Adequate

As someone who covers the financial sector, a key measure of capital strength I look at is the CET1 ratio, which is in line with Basel III regulatory standards that emerged after the 2008 global financial crisis.

From the company's most recent quarterly results, its CET1 stands at 12.3%.

Discover - CET1 ratio (Discover - quarterly presentation)

This CET1 level is well above the Basel III minimums, and also notably in the above chart there is a positive trend in the TTM Payout Ratio.

Also a sign of capital strength is that "the Board of Directors has approved a new $2.7 billion share repurchase program and increased the quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.70 per share," according to the quarterly earnings release.

My sentiment on this bank's capital strength was echoed by Discover CEO Roger Hochschild who struck a positive tone in his earnings commentary:

While there was stress across some segments of the banking system, our strong funding and capital generative business model enabled us to invest for growth while sustaining significant capital return to shareholders.

Additionally, its balance sheet shows positive equity for the last few years, and its cashflow statement showed positive free cashflow for Q1.

I think then it wins in the category of capital & liquidity strength.

Macro Environment Favorable to Interest Margins

A key macroeconomic element relevant to this sector is Fed decisions on interest rates. I will show how this environment has benefited Discover.

So far, we have seen rising rates over the last year, kept the same at the last meeting, and sentiment among rate traders that the July Fed meeting will result in another hike, according to CME Fedwatch.

First, we can see that there has been steady growth in NII for this firm's income statement since a year ago.

Discover - NII growth (Seeking Alpha)

Further, besides NII, the NIM has shown growth over the last year:

Discover - NIM growth (Discover - quarterly presentation)

As the company said in its Q1 presentation comments:

NIM on loans was 11.34%, up 7bps QOQ as favorable loan yields were partially offset by higher net funding costs.. Total loan yield was up 53bps QOQ primarily due to higher prime rate.

As there is no indication of Fed lowering rates anytime soon, I think from a forward looking perspective this larger monetary environment will continue to benefit this bank in the next few quarterly results.

So, it definitely wins this category.

Risks to my Outlook

A risk that could cause headwinds to my modestly bullish outlook is the risk this company is exposed to on its loan book, and whether a longer trend of credit card chargeoffs & delinquencies scare off investors from this stock.

In particular, what sticks out to me is the large 126bps increase YoY in the net chargeoff rate:

Discover - net chargeoffs (Discover - quarterly presentation)

Further, there seems to be a steady upward trend since 2Q22 in the net chargeoff rate and the 30+ day delinquency rate, on the credit cards book, as shown below:

Discover - NCO and DQ rates (Discover Financial - quarterly presentation)

This is not a new risk that just emerged in this sector, however, and even back in April an article in Risk.net highlighted that it is affecting multiple issuers of debt:

US banks saw net charge-offs rise in the first quarter of the year, as credit normalisation hit consumers amid higher interest rates. Of 14 lenders analysed by Risk Quantum, 12 reported higher net charge-off rates compared with the previous quarter.

Interestingly, Discover also pointed to "normalization of the portfolio" and chargeoffs "migrating towards historical performance," according to their quarterly presentation. In other words, they are not sounding the alarm bells quite yet. "Normalization" seems to be the buzz word.

On another positive note, and worth mentioning, is that the company does not indicate any exposure to commercial loans, especially office space. In fact, their website does not even mention that they offer commercial loans as a product.

The topic of exposure to commercial & office space risk comes up often in SA comments, so worth a mention.

Hence, although the risks I mentioned are worth keeping track of, at this time I believe they are likely already priced in by the market, however more data & management commentary will have to be looked in in the upcoming Q2 results, to get better guidance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I reiterate my modest Buy rating on this stock, as it scored a total of 80 points in my rating methodology.

My rating is in line with both the Seeking Alpha quant system as well as Wall Street, who both rated this stock a Buy. It is more cautious, however, than SA Analysts who rated it a Strong Buy:

Discover - ratings summary (Seeking Alpha)

As I have shown, the positives are strong capital & liquidity, a modestly competitive dividend yield with proven dividend growth, revenue diversification & global geographic penetration as a leading card network, and an interest-margin driven business fueled by the macro environment of Fed rate hikes not cooling down soon.

It would not be a "Strong Buy" in my opinion, because as I have shown some of its peers have better valuation metrics, and its current price is trending well above its 200 day SMA, whereas my price target as a value buyer would be somewhere under the 200 day SMA.

Nevertheless, this stock has been added to my watchlist of financial sector stocks, and due to its massive scale as a global card network I think it is worth considering as part of a dividend-income portfolio of bank stocks, if it can be bought at a somewhat better price soon.