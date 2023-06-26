Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Discover Financial: A Modest Buy Opportunity With A Leading Global Card Network

Jun. 26, 2023 8:07 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)
Summary

  • Discover Financial Services is rated a modest Buy.
  • Positives are proven dividend growth history, strong capital & CET1 ratios, revenue diversity & geographic penetration, business that benefits from higher interest rate environment on macro level.
  • Headwinds include peers having a better valuation, and its current price trend being well above the 200 day SMA.
  • A risk being tracked is exposure to net chargeoffs on its credit card portfolio.

Unrecognizable person paying with a credit card for books at the modern bookstore

Nastasic

Overview

Today I am covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) which gets a Buy Rating.

Within the larger technology & financial sectors that I cover on Seeking Alpha, this stock falls under the realm of financial services companies, as it is both a

Discover - dividend growth history

Discover - dividend growth history (SeekingAlpha)

Price Chart as of close on June 23

Price Chart as of close on June 23 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform by Charles Schwab)

Discover - revenues by segment

Discover - revenues by segment (Discover Financial - quarterly results)

Discover - CET1 ratio

Discover - CET1 ratio (Discover - quarterly presentation)

Discover - NII growth

Discover - NII growth (Seeking Alpha)

Discover - NIM growth

Discover - NIM growth (Discover - quarterly presentation)

Discover - net chargeoffs

Discover - net chargeoffs (Discover - quarterly presentation)

Discover - NCO and DQ rates

Discover - NCO and DQ rates (Discover Financial - quarterly presentation)

Discover - ratings summary

Discover - ratings summary (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

