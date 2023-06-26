Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BHP: Clouds Gathering But Solid Investment Status Remains

Jun. 26, 2023 8:13 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), BHPLF
TEL Investment Research profile picture
TEL Investment Research
937 Followers

Summary

  • China’s economic slowdown has cast a shadow over metal prices, and mining stocks, over the past year.
  • Demand in the US, and global growth in renewables, should more than offset the Chinese slowdown.
  • BHP's superior profitability and returns compared to peers make it a resilient investment option despite market volatility.
The entrance to BHP office in Houston, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

China's laggard economic recovery provides headwinds for commodity prices

China’s growth and commodity prices have been intertwined for the past two decades – at least. The main thesis for investors in commodities, or commodity-linked companies, has been China’s growth story, and what seemed to be China’s

This article was written by

TEL Investment Research profile picture
TEL Investment Research
937 Followers
I have an extensive 24-year career experience in analyzing and valuing companies. I started my career as a buy side then a sell side equity analyst, then I worked as a private equity analyst for several years then as a long-term corporate investor of both equity and debt. Since the start of my career until now, I have been constantly screening, analyzing and investing in stocks - more intensely since mid 2014 when I started building a significant portfolio in UK, US and European stocks. My portfolio has significantly outperformed the comparable indices of the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500, so I thought to share some of my thoughts and experiences publicly.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.