Wall Street Breakfast: Russian Roulette

Jun. 26, 2023
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Getty Images

Russian roulette

Things are moving fast following a headline-provoking weekend in Russia, where an aborted mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner Group has shaken expectations about what might come next in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. An armored Wagner convoy was only 120 miles from Moscow when a revolt was called off, with the paramilitary group shooting down six Russian helicopters and a command-center plane after seizing the military logistics hub of Rostov-on-Don. Under terms of an agreement to end the crisis, Wagner's 25,000 heavily armed troops won't face prosecution, while Prigozhin will be exiled to Belarus, though his days there could be numbered after threatening to storm the Russian capital in a "March of Justice."

Explainer: The bitter feud has been ongoing for months, with Prigozhin accusing the Kremlin of battlefield losses due to shortfalls in financing, weapons and even recruitment. Things took a turn for the worse on June 10, when Russia's Ministry of Defense ordered all volunteer detachments to sign contracts with the government. Prigozhin refused as it would deprive him of his power base and took his chances on a revolt instead of being forced into insubordination. Putin has also historically promoted rivalries in the ranks to prevent succession challenges, but this one seems to have backfired and could leave the Russian strongman's regime with some permanent damage.

"I don't think we've seen the final act," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared. "We've seen more cracks emerge in the Russian facade. It is too soon to tell exactly where they go, and when they get there, but certainly, we have all sorts of new questions that Putin is going to have to address in the weeks and months ahead. Our focus is resolutely and relentlessly on Ukraine, making sure that it has what it needs to defend itself and to take back territory that Russia seized."

Markets are looking at the situation as a non-event for now, but traders are on edge should things morph into something bigger - like a full-out coup, uprising or even a civil war. Energy is likely the biggest sector that would be impacted, with Russia being the world's third-largest crude producer and a key supplier of natural gas to Western Europe. Even safe-haven gold barely caught a bid after the weekend's events, but based on past disruptions, shocks could roil everything from stocks to currencies pretty quickly if trouble ensues.

Defense sector: NATO allies will be thinking of the latest developments when considering new military funding or the supply of Lockheed Martin-built (NYSE:LMT) F-16s, which would upgrade Ukraine's firepower but could also escalate the situation with the ability to strike deep into Russia. The U.S. has already made several U-turns on supplying more advanced weapons, including heavy artillery, M1 Abrams tanks and the Patriot missile defense system. Things are taking on more importance as the Ukrainian military gets a long-planned counteroffensive underway and ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius next month where Kyiv will press the alliance on stronger defense commitments. (21 comments)

What's next?

Investors are keenly watching how things play out in Russia, with the developments having the potential to jolt the global economy and markets. Which of the following scenarios is likely to play out first following the chaos seen over the weekend?

· Another challenge to the rule of Putin
· A big Ukrainian military counteroffensive
· Doubling down on the war effort by Russia
· A ceasefire or an attempt at negotiations

Take the survey and share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

Oil demand

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has projected that global oil demand will increase to 110M bbl/day by 2045, with overall energy demand expected to rise by 23%. While the group acknowledges that renewable power will play a greater role in the world's energy mix going forward, it stressed that "oil remains an integral part of the mix." OPEC also raised concerns about the underinvestment in the oil industry, saying this could jeopardize existing energy systems' viability and result in "energy chaos." This contrasts with the IEA's recent forecast of global oil demand growth tapering off in the next few years. (9 comments)

Pills for obesity

The investor craze for obesity treatments continues as Novo Nordisk (NVO) said high-dose oral versions of its diabetes medication semaglutide significantly reduced weight in late-stage trials. That could make them a more convenient alternative to expensive injections. Semaglutide is the active ingredient of popular weight loss treatments Wegovy, Rybelsus and Ozempic, with Novo ahead of the crowd in terms of weight loss drug trials. Rival Eli Lilly (LLY) is close behind, having recently completed a mid-stage trial for its weight loss pill orforglipron. (2 comments)

Merger Monday

IBM (IBM) has agreed to acquire software provider Apptio for $4.6B from Vista Equity Partners with available cash on hand. The deal will boost IBM’s IT automation capabilities and drive significant synergies across growth areas. Apptio was taken private by Vista Equity Partners in a $1.9B deal that faced several shareholder lawsuits at the time. IBM acquired eight companies in 2022, the last being Octo, and is exploring a sale of its weather business. (29 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.3%. Hong Kong -0.5%. China -1.5%. India flat.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.1%. Paris +0.2%. Frankfurt -0.1%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow -0.1%. S&P -0.2%. Nasdaq -0.2%. Crude +0.4% at $69.41. Gold +0.6% to $1,941.90. Bitcoin -1.1% to $30,298.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -5 bps to 3.69%.

Today's Economic Calendar

10:30 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey
1:00 PM Results of $42B, 2-Year Note Auction

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Coinbase (COIN): Over half of Fortune 100 firms betting on blockchain.

Spotlight on consumer stocks with student loan repayments in the mix.

Amazon (AMZN) eyes local businesses for last-mile delivery network.

Apple (AAPL) self-service repair now available for iPhone 14 line.

E-cigarette sales increased nearly 50% during 2020-2022 - CDC.

What is behind big pharma's recent underperformance?

Oregon county sues Big Oil firms over role in 2021 heat dome.

Mountain Valley Pipeline wins final permit to resume construction.

LNG project approvals set to push U.S. to process record volumes.

With the first half of 2023 in the books, what opportunities lay ahead?

Comments

L
LK106218
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (6.35K)
The turmoil in Russia would impact China and India more than others. I have not seen expressions of concern from the EU countries regarding natural gas reserves going into this winter.
l
low frequency
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (1.09K)
That was just a massive commercial event for Wagner's. They are not only capable of seizing towns but countries if they were ordered so. İ think they will collect all possible contracts for the next 100 years.
matttrakker profile picture
matttrakker
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (1.87K)
This Russian story couldn’t sound more fake if your goal was to accomplish just that. 25,000 left the battle field and stormed towards Moscow gets half way there, Changes their minds, decides not to do treason and a coup and turns around… uh… uh huh.
t
tmow
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (1.63K)
@matttrakker ...and go to Belarus instead of home? Belarus sure is close to Kyiv. I wonder what would happen if they had a change of heart (again)?
Eponymous One profile picture
Eponymous One
Today, 8:19 AM
Premium
Comments (1.58K)
What is less discussed than oft repeated narratives of worst-case scenarios is the eventual and inevitable cessation of hostilities and the consequent need to rapidly shift resources to a different supply chain.

So one must stay alert while keeping in mind that a) failure is not an option and b) the fact that markets don't like surprises doesn't prevent them.
SonnyBeech profile picture
SonnyBeech
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (483)
Pills for obesity? 50 years ago we didnt have near the obesity problem we have now. Now I know that technology is a sign people have gone bas-ackwards with their lack of discipline being confused with freedoms.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:50 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.2K)
Dear Readers, We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion. Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
