Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Calm Start To The Week, With Little Impact From Russia's Drama

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.58K Followers

Summary

  • The yen leads the G10 currencies higher with about a 0.35% gain. The Swedish krona and the Australian dollar are the chief laggards today.
  • EM currencies are mixed. The Chinese yuan and Russian rouble are trading lower, and the Turkish lira has been tagged for another 2.5%.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific fell for the sixth consecutive session, and so has Europe's STOXX 600.
  • US equity futures are also trading with a softer profile.

World Currency Rates

narvikk

Overview

The drama in Russia captured the imaginations but failed to have much impact on the capital markets. Conventional wisdom sees it as a sign of Putin's weakness, but he has been underestimated, including by many Ukrainians who did not think

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.58K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.