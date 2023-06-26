Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BJ's Wholesale Club: Unjustifiably Punished

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • BJ's Wholesale Club has pulled back over 20% in the past two months amid the pessimism around the retail sector.
  • The economy is holding up better than expected and the Fed just raised its economic outlook, which should provide solid support for retailers.
  • The company should be relatively immune to a slowdown thanks to its resilient wholesale club business model.
  • The latest earnings continue to be solid while the valuation remains substantially discounted compared to peers.

BJs Wholesale Club with liquor store

PaulMcKinnon

Investment Thesis

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) has slumped nearly 20% in the past two months, as investors continue to flee away from the retail sector amid macro uncertainties. Other than BJ's, retailers such as Dollar General (

Chart
Data by YCharts

Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.32K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
bmillerct
Today, 8:33 AM
Premium
Comments (135)
Is there a negative impact due to lack of new hires. This chain like others cannot find help.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.