PaulMcKinnon

Investment Thesis

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) has slumped nearly 20% in the past two months, as investors continue to flee away from the retail sector amid macro uncertainties. Other than BJ's, retailers such as Dollar General (DG), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Foot Locker (FL) also took a huge hit in recent months.

The fear seems overstated as the economy is actually holding up much better than expected, especially in consumer-related segments amid a low unemployment rate. BJ's strong membership income also reduces its reliance on product sales, which lowers its exposure to consumer demand. The drop in share price seems unjustified and should present a great buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Better-Than-Expected Economy

Many investors seem to be concerned about an economic slowdown but the recent data remains encouraging. Despite the unprecedented pace of increase in interest rates, the US economy held up much better than most would have expected. Some rate-sensitive sectors (eg. financials and growth) took a hit but consumer-related sectors have been resilient.

During the latest FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve raised its economic outlook for 2023, citing a robust labor market with strong demand. The median change in real GDP for the year is revised from 0.4% in March to 1.0% in June. The median unemployment rate for the year is also revised from 4.5% in March to 4.1% in June, as shown in the chart below. The improved outlook should provide solid support for overall demand in the retail sector.

Federal Reserve

Resilient Business Model

Unlike other retail companies, I believe BJ's Wholesale Club should be relatively immune to macro uncertainties. Thanks to the company's wholesale club business model, most of its income is generated from membership fees rather than product sales. During the first quarter, membership income accounted for almost 55% of operating income.

Membership income is significantly more stable than product sales. For instance, membership income for BJ's has increased consecutively for the past 25 years, as shown in the chart below. Despite facing the great financial crisis, the dot-com bubble, and the recent pandemic, membership income continued to trend upward with an excellent renewal rate of at least 81%.

Product sales of wholesale clubs also tend to hold up much better than most retailers, as membership creates a sense of loyalty. Due to their lower pricing, members are more likely to buy bulk in warehouse clubs during downturns in order to save money. According to BJ's, their prices are generally 25% cheaper than traditional supermarkets. The consistent membership income and sticky product sales should help the company better navigate downturns.

Bob Eddy, CEO, on pricing position

We remain dedicated to this goal, making strategic investments to improve our pricing position by 130 basis points across our competitive set. We kept the investments coming in the first quarter of this year, particularly in our key value items, such as our own Wellsley Farms water, which we offer at about a 28% savings versus grocery and mass competitors.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Financials and Valuation

BJ's Wholesale Club announced its first-quarter earnings last month and the results are better than feared in my opinion. The company reported net sales of $4.62 billion, up 5% YoY (year over year) compared to $4.4 billion. Excluding the volatile gasoline sales, comp store sales grew 5.7%, led by a 19% increase in digital-enabled sales. Membership income grew 6.1% YoY from $96.6 million to $102.5 million, driven by a 5% increase in membership count. Some members are also upgrading to higher tiers.

Onto the bottom line, merchandising gross margins expanded 100 basis points due to easing inflation, particularly around supply chain costs. SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) as a percentage of revenue increased 50 basis points from 14.1% to 14.6%. This was driven by the expenses related to new store openings, as the company plans to open 9 more clubs this year.

The increase in revenue and higher gross margins resulted in the adjusted EBITDA up 16.4% YoY from $220.8 million to $257 million. The adjusted EBITDA increased 50 basis points from 4.9% to 5.4%. The net income was only up 3.2% YoY, as it was impacted by an unexpected tax expense of $21.6 million. The EPS was $0.85 compared to $0.82.

After the recent drop in share price, BJ's valuation looks very compelling. The company is trading at a PE ratio of 16.6x, which is substantially lower than other wholesale clubs such as Costco (COST) and Sam's Club (WMT), as shown in the chart below. The current valuation now represents a discount of 56.5% compared to the peer's average PE ratio of 38.2x. On a historical basis, the company is also trading near the low end of its historical range, representing a discount of 15% compared to its 5-year average PE ratio of 19.5x. I believe the discounted valuation should offer great upside potential and solid downside protection.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

I believe BJ's Wholesale Club is unjustifiably punished by the market. The fear regarding a macro slowdown seems exaggerated as the Federal Reserve just increased its FY23 outlook, which should support consumer demand. The company's reliable membership income and loyal customer base should also provide better resilience compared to other retailers.

As shown in the latest earnings, sales growth remains solid, and the membership count continues to rise. Despite the great fundamentals, the company's valuation remains significantly discounted. The current risk-to-reward ratio looks very compelling and I reiterate my buy rating on BJ stock.