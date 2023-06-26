Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Simon Property Group: Rethinking My Valuation Of The Stock (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 26, 2023 8:00 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)7 Comments
R. Paul Drake
Summary

  • Using my own experience with Simon Property Group's valuation as an example, I discuss the challenges of human thinking and its impact on financial analysis.
  • I highlight the importance of considering changing discount rates and growth rates in valuation, and how these factors can significantly impact the perceived value of a stock.
  • My previous valuation of Simon Property Group stands revised, now estimating a price range of $140 to $170, which still offers a solid upside potential for investors.
REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Humans are terrible at thinking. This includes me.

Training as a PhD scientist gives one ample experience with feeling stupid. One makes lots and lots of mistakes on things that seem obvious in retrospect. Some people can’t tolerate this and

NPV of cash

RP Drake

Distant earnings

RP Drake

Indefinite vs Graham

RP Drake

NPV of FFO for SPG

RP Drake

This article was written by

R. Paul Drake
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.
R Paul Drake brings a retiree perspective to his writing. After investing via employer tax-deferred plans for several decades, he has in recent years broadened into a variety of more focused investments. Paul is a life-long reader of works on economics, finance, and investment. He embraces a value-investing approach, which led him to join the team of authors at High Yield Landlord and to learn to analyze REITs. Most of his writing at present is focused on REITs.

          Paul brings substantial experience in research, and in understanding and developing models of uncertain systems, from his decades working as a physicist. He wrote his first Monte Carlo model aimed at investments in 2006. He has intensively researched and modeled a wide variety of portfolio options. Among other degrees, he holds a doctorate in physics and a bachelors in philosophy. His career began with running large projects for a major research laboratory, and continued with a long, and award-winning run as a professor at the University of Michigan. He has authored nearly 300 articles published in formal academic journals, and two editions of a textbook.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

n
nogoodnamesavailable
Today, 8:32 AM
I bought in the $90’s and always thought fair value was closer to $150. So I am still a long term holder.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 8:33 AM
@nogoodnamesavailable Thanks for sharing that.
Best wishes... Paul
M
MegaDivGuy
Today, 8:12 AM
Paul, I'm not sure what you're downgrading from, but other analysts have downgraded to Sell or Hold, noting on-site conditions at some of Simon's malls, and nearly vacant parking lots.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 8:20 AM
@MegaDivGuy The editors add those [Rating Change] notices, but I did have a Strong Buy on the March article and now a Buy. However, I detest the entire Buy/Hold/Sell way of describing stocks. In most cases my view is that a specific stock may make sense for some investors but not others. I also consider it a fools game to forecast short-term, stock-price movements.

In my view investing based on anecdotes is not very sensible. Look quantitatively at the business model and look at the financials and read the filings and earnings calls. Keep tabs on the evolution of the context, in this case retail. It is worth noting, for example, that retail store closures remain not far above the all-time low they set last year.

My take remains that Simon will grow NOI steadily and will sustain the dividend barring major economic disruptions.

Best wishes... Paul
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:21 AM
@MegaDivGuy
It was a target price evaluation downgrade ... $170 -$210 to $140 - $170
Still a buy
A
Arimnestos
Today, 8:21 AM
@MegaDivGuy Curious, do you have any links?
