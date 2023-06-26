Kwarkot

Humans are terrible at thinking. This includes me.

Training as a PhD scientist gives one ample experience with feeling stupid. One makes lots and lots of mistakes on things that seem obvious in retrospect. Some people can’t tolerate this and give up.

But really becoming comfortable making and admitting mistakes is powerfully enabling. One can argue that this is the secret to the success of Silicon Valley. Even so, feeling stupid is never pleasant.

One source of bad thinking is our limited capacity; we cannot keep many facts in our conscious awareness at once. So we are forced to rely heavily on ideas we treat as “known truths”. We have to rely on feeling from our subconscious brains to let us know when to think further.

But this process is far from perfect. This leads us all to self-exhortations like “I knew about that, why didn’t I think of it?”

What’s more, feelings sabotage good thinking, making us too readily willing to accept conclusions that conform to what we feel. This is a big reason why I never trust a scientist who has strong political views related to the science they are pursuing.

It is also why I cringe whenever some investor makes a comment that shows too much emotional attachment to a stock. If there were a problem, they would very likely misjudge it or even not see it.

Authors and analysts are vulnerable to being trapped in their own narratives. If you think you’ve done a solid analysis of some point, you may not realize when its underpinnings come unstuck.

This is what happened to me about the valuation of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Let me share the story.

My History Of Writing on SPG

I’ve been writing about SPG for four years. There have been five articles focused directly on them, one of which was only seen by members of High Yield Landlord. And there are also several others, on mall REITs or portfolios, that mentioned and sometimes analyzed SPG. The stock has also made me good money, and not only from dividends. I sold the majority of my shares near the peak in 2021, mainly rightsizing a position that was much closer to what I saw as fair value.

My coverage then anticipated a strong resurgence of retail. This has indeed happened.

What matters here is the argument developed in that article. It was based on a long look at market valuations in the context of the view of retail by the market. My article this past March reprised that argument as follows. [Here FFO is Funds From Operations, the standardized measure of REIT earnings.]

In past articles I’ve noted that the range of P/FFO for SPG, during periods when the market is happy about retail, has run from 15x to 20x [since 2004]. Now 20x is likely the euphoric phase described by [Howard] Marks, but 15x or 17x is not unreasonable. For a $12 FFO/share, the implied share price is north of $180. This is not crazy. If FFO/share is earnings, then 15x to 17x corresponds to an indefinite growth rate of 3% to 4%, for a 10% discount rate.

The thing is, I liked that argument too much. By this past March I had been questioning future discount rates for REITs for at least six months, for example here. They may well not go back to 10%.

So why the heck did I not put 2 and 2 together and consider potential discount rate increases in valuing SPG? Well, paraphrasing what was said above, humans are really bad at connecting the dots. Including me.

So what do we get if the discount rate does not go back to 10% as we move forward?

Reviewing the Growth Story

Over the years from 2008 through 2020, Simon grew FFO/sh at a 5.7% CAGR. And that includes the Great Recession. I discussed my evaluation of that growth here.

My March article showed how and why they might return to that growth rate. On top on that, the new investments they call Other Platform could and should contribute additional growth.

None of this guarantees anything. In 2023, interest rates are a temporary headwind. Other headwinds might arise.

Overall, I see a 3% growth rate as a minimum, 5% as likely, and 7% as possible but unlikely. Inflation could increase the nominal growth rates, but likely not the real ones.

The Recent Quarterly Results

Simon is like a supertanker. In comparison to most REITs they are huge – revenues, property value, liquidity, everything. As a result they change direction or develop new aspects only slowly, barring icebergs like the pandemic.

This makes quarterly results rather pointless for them in particular. And I join Warren Buffet, Jamie Dimon, and others in being no fan of the whole quarterly game.

But the editors asked me to review the Q1 2023 results here. In short summary, there is nothing significant and are no surprises. Here follow some specific items and some discussion.

Operating aspects

Occupancy was at 94.5%, up 1.1% YoY as expected.

Property operating expenses increased by 8%.

Net Operating Income, or NOI, from the domestic and international operating properties, increased by 3.9% YoY.

NOI from the Other Platform investments, or OPI, was negative, producing an overall decrease in NOI of 2.4% YoY.

In the earnings call David Simon discussed the OPI, saying:

Please keep in mind OPI was up against very tough comparisons from last year's Q1. This quarter also includes one-time transaction cost from ABG's recent acquisition activity, JCPenney's deployment of their new beauty initiative, and investments related to physical stores, IT, and one-time reorganization expenses, all flowing through our FFO number. The retailer part of our OPI investments has seasonality associated with it, generally with losses in the first quarter and the majority of our profit in the fourth quarter and should be modeled accordingly. Overall, we continued to expect OPI to meet our 2023 guidance we provided at the beginning of the year, which will be a similar FFO contribution compared to 2022.

The seasonality aspect illustrates why looking at results quarterly is often a waste of time.

It is also worth remembering, from the Q4 2022 earnings call and my previous article, that a significant increase in NOI will occur in late 2023 and early 2024. This is when a significant number of tenants with post-pandemic leases finally get occupancy and start paying rent.

Costs impacting FFO

Other corporate costs (see my March article) were essentially flat.

Interest expenses (consolidated) increased 8% YoY, as expected.

FFO/sh was at $2.74, up from $2.70.

Simon incrementally increased 2023 guidance for FFO so the midpoint is $11.87.

Simon raised their quarterly dividend to $1.85

Without the increase in interest expense, FFO would have been up 5.4%. This is consistent with the historical performance of Simon. It is also in the ballpark of my expectation, as developed in the prior article.

Debt management

Simon completed two offerings of unsecured senior notes totaling $1.3B, with terms of 5 years and 30 years.

Simon pushed the maturity date of their revolving credit facility out to 2027 and increased it to $5B.

It was great to see Simon get back into the market for 30-year debt after a three-year hiatus. We can expect to see them continue to do that, gradually pushing out their debt maturities.

Revisiting the Valuation

From 2004 through 2017, SPG never ended a year with a (trailing) P/FFO ratio below 14x, except for 2008. The ratio dropped lower from 2018 through 2020, during the retail crisis, and has only briefly since been that high. The question is how to interpret these facts.

The primary issue for valuation is what the scale for P/FFO is. We are very used to valuations from after the Great Recession. This is so much so that some authors write as though specific values of P/FFO have a meaning that will never change.

But that is very unlikely to be true. It certainly has not been true historically. For the broad market, P/E ratios have varied a factor of four over the past 80 years.

We describe those changes as reflecting changes in the discount rates that give us the value of future earnings. A lot of REIT prices in the 2010s are explained well by a 10% discount rate, as I detailed here.

We base valuations on cash earnings, used to pay dividends or reinvest in growth. A Discounted Cash Flow, or DCF, model evaluates the earnings over all future time, with earnings from each future year reduced according to a discount rate.

We can first frame our discussion of valuation in the context of models where cash earnings grow at some rate indefinitely. Then we bring nuance. Here are the multiples of cash earnings corresponding to Net Present Value or NPV on this basis.

RP Drake

A first thing to notice here, which we’ve seen in the markets over the past 18 months, is that increased discount rates have an outsize impact on the value of cash flows that grow rapidly. Here the drop in value as discount rate increases from 10% to 12% is only 22% for a 3% growth rate but is 40% for a 7% one.

This is related to the value of distant earnings. This next plot shows the fraction of NPV that reflects future earnings more than 20 years distant:

RP Drake

You can see that half the NPV for a growth rate of 7%, give or take, comes from the greatly increased earnings that are more than 20 years in the future. In contrast, for a growth rate of 3% only about 20% of the value comes from beyond 20 years.

But if you reflect for a minute, a growth rate of 3% is often a lot more certain than one of 7%. For REITs, rent increases plus growth from retained earnings often easily exceeds 3%. But it takes a business model with serious wheels to get up to 7%, and that often does not last.

So does it really make sense to value a company producing 3% growth with the same discount rate as one producing 7% growth? Benjamin Graham did not think so, as I discussed here. His well-known formula reflected an empirical analysis of market data.

In that article I displayed this plot, showing the earnings multiple from his formula and from indefinite growth models at various discount rates. You can see that while growth at a few percent gets valued at a 10% discount rate, by the time the growth rate gets to 7% the discount rate has increased to nearly 12%.

RP Drake

The Graham multiple moves from 15x to 18x to 22x for growth rates of 3% to 5% to 7%, respectively. Even so, the Graham formula will not be good in all periods. It was published in 1962, well below the bad years of the 1970s. Market earnings multiples will vary over time.

FFO is Not Cash Earnings

For REITs the additional complication is that the standardized measure of earnings, FFO, is NOT cash earnings. My articles often detail ways in which FFO misleads.

For Simon specifically, the cash earnings (funds available for distribution) run about 2/3 of FFO (and 1/3 of Net Operating Income as Simon defines it). This lets us restate the previous table and show FFO multiples:

RP Drake

We can see that today’s FFO multiple of 9.3x is discounting a 3% growth rate at between 10% and 11%. For a 7% earnings growth rate, the multiple drops from 18x to 14x as the discount rate moves from 11% to 12%. That 14x is also about what you get from the Graham model, converted to FFO.

Surely if we go back to the world of the 2010s for a while longer, a minimum multiple of 15x or more would become realistic. But in a world that seems more likely from here to me, a multiple in the range of 12x to 14x is a more sensible expectation.

At an FFO/sh of about $12 for 2023, this generates a price range from the mid $140s to near $170 for SPG. Ouch. Not a “no brainer $180 stock” any more, but a solid 40% upside to the midpoint from here.

My luck is good here, as my interest in SPG these days is for income and not for appreciation as such. Even so, having a price target can be a useful guide for how hard to seek diversification as prices change.

An ironic aspect of all this is that, despite my adamant disagreement with most of the methods used by other authors to value SPG, I now end up in about the same place. Make of that what you will.

To those who bought at $122 at the time of my last article, expecting 50% upside or more, I apologize. That said, you are getting good dividends and should have good upside as we emerge from the bear market. I hope that will work well for you.