Wag! Group: Major Top Line Growth Through Pet Wellness

Jun. 26, 2023 8:37 AM ETWag! Group Co. (PET)
A. Vandendael
Summary

  • Wag! Group Co. has evolved from a pet services company to a one-stop shop for pet needs, with wellness revenue becoming the main contributor.
  • The company has seen an 88% increase in platform participants in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022 and has made strategic acquisitions in pet wellness and food segments.
  • Despite not showing positive earnings yet, management maintains a bullish outlook due to industry tailwinds and increasing demand for premium pet products and services.

Single Mom Doing Yoga In Living Room At Home

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the last three years, Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) has become more than a platform for finding dog sitters and walkers. Through strategic acquisitions, it has grown from a pet services company into a one-stop

table

Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022 (sec.gov)

slide

Quarterly and annual performance versus forecast (Investor presentation 2023)

table

Revenue by pet segment (Sec.gov)

slide

Acquisitions over the last three years (Investor presentation 2023)

slide

One stop shop for pet care (Investor presentation 2023)

graph

Wag! versus Rover one year price return (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Top line growth versus peer (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

A. Vandendael
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

