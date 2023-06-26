Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the last three years, Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) has become more than a platform for finding dog sitters and walkers. Through strategic acquisitions, it has grown from a pet services company into a one-stop shop for all pet needs, including significant growth sectors, pet wellness and food & treats. Wellness revenue has quickly become the main top-line contributor, and pet food & treats are proving to have been a worthy investment.

Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022 (sec.gov)

Although the stock has yet to be well received by the market, its fundamentals are growing well above original IPO expectations, gross margins are very attractive, and management has reaffirmed its FY23 outlook, which includes generating positive earnings. While cautious of the lack of profitability, operational history and high competition, I remain bullish on PET stock.

Company update

As pet ownership continues to grow more popular, I've been exploring which companies are thriving in the billion-dollar pet industry. Since my first article on Wag! Group, shortly after its IPO through a SPAC deal in August 2022, the stock price has declined by 52.40%, and the stock has yet to win over investor confidence. However, the business has made real fundamental and strategic progress in the last few months resulting in overachieving its IPO growth expectations quarterly and annually.

Quarterly and annual performance versus forecast (Investor presentation 2023)

The business grew its platform participants YoY in Q1 23 by 88% to 611,0000. The new membership price point increased from $9.99 to $14.99 per year, which has not slowed down premium penetration, now at 55%. Furthermore, the company's entrance into wellness and pet food & treats through strategic acquisitions has majorly boosted top-line revenue, with wellness revenue making up 67% of total revenue.

Revenue by pet segment (Sec.gov) Acquisitions over the last three years (Investor presentation 2023)

Boosting Quarterly Revenue

The pet service industry traditionally sees quarterly strength in Q2 and Q4 due to the summer and holiday seasons. By adding wellness, Wag! expects to benefit from Q1 and Q4 seasonal strength due to a rise in pet insurance and increased demand for premium pet products. Through acquiring Dog Food Advisor in Q1 2023 for $9 million, Wag! Group's pet food and treat's revenue was $1.371 million by partnering with various pet food brands. Furthermore, we can expect a growing reach into the pet essentials market through its acquisition of Maxbone in April 2023.

One stop shop for pet care (Investor presentation 2023)

Stock recognition and strong FY2023 forecast

The company has recently become a member of the Russell Microcap Index, which can increase the stock's visibility and potential reputation. Due to the top and bottom line performance strength and tailwinds from Q4 pet adoptions, for the full year, management forecasts revenue to be between $80 million and $84 million, and they expect Adjusted EBITDA between $0 million and $1 million, a 150% improvement versus our prior forecast at the midpoint of the range. Furthermore, the company has a healthy balance sheet with $33 million in cash. It has shown its ability to follow an M&A strategy and business growth objectives.

Valuation

Wag! Group is currently trading under its average target price of $6.70, and the consensus by analysts is that the stock has a BUY rating. Many investors continue to compare Wag! to its larger pet walking and sitting peer Rover (ROVR). We can see that Rover has been a better stock to hold over the last year, with positive returns of 23.17% versus a negative return for Wag! Group of 77.06%.

Wag! versus Rover one year price return (SeekingAlpha.com)

Rover has been on the stock market for longer and is already generating positive earnings. However, the platform is mainly focused on services, whereas Wag! has seen significant revenue growth due to its entrance into the wellness market and, more recently, pet food & treats. Wag! Group's platform is seeing momentum from the ability to cross-sell; Rover is limited to its services platform.

Top line growth versus peer (SeekingAlpha.com)

At the current stock price, Wag! Group has a price-to-sales ratio of 0.87, which indicates that investors are investing less than a dollar for every dollar generated in revenue. Although cautious of negative earnings, this could mean that the company is undervalued. We can see that Rover's price-to-sales ratio is significantly higher at 4.73.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risk

Investing in this young company comes with risks, as it has yet to demonstrate its ability to generate positive earnings. Furthermore, a micro-cap stock with little trading volume can bring risks due to its lack of liquidity, making it hard to buy or sell the stock without changing the price. Micro-cap stocks are also more susceptible to price manipulation, and we should know why a stock is not trading well. In this case, the company has yet to prove itself to the market due to its lack of operational history.

Wag! Group has been on an M&A spree, which makes us cautious of its cash burn. Levered free cash flow was negative $2.2 million in the prior quarter. However, twelve months trailing levered free cash flow is $25.03 million, which management considered sufficient for future acquisition opportunities. Furthermore, its quick ratio is 2.03, indicating that the company is sufficiently liquid to cover its short-term liabilities.

We should also be cautious of the market competition, and although Wag! The Group is growing its number of subscribers. It remains a minor player in the pet industry. There is a possibility that Rover may adopt a similar approach by expanding into other pet markets and leveraging its much more significant and global customer base.

Final thoughts

Since going public in August 2022, Wag! Group has consistently exceeded its financial targets both quarterly and annually. Although the stock price has been decreasing, the company's fundamentals are improving, and there is a positive outlook for profit in FY23. Despite competition and a lack of operational history, Wag! Group's strategy of investing in wellness acquisitions is proving to be financially beneficial. Additionally, their recent entry into the pet food and treats market has resulted in top-line growth. Therefore I remain bullish on this stock.

