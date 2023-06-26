Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FTCS: How This Capital Strength ETF's Fortunes Improved

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FTCS selects 50 large-cap stocks with high cash on hand, low debt loads, high returns on equity, and low realized volatility. Since 2006, it's delivered comparable returns to SPY.
  • Quarterly reconstitutions drive 100%+ turnover rates, so FTCS can change on a whim. Today, FTCS offers an attractive growth and valuation combination that may interest short-term traders.
  • FTCS is unique because it selects less-volatile, often smaller large-cap stocks, but still maintains high profitability. It also features strong earnings momentum, something its constituents didn't have last year.
  • I've rated FTCS as a buy in the short term, but long-term investors probably don't need it, as its track record of providing downside protection in key market stress periods is mixed.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios.

deepblue4you

Investment Thesis

Today, I want to highlight the attractive fundamentals of the First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS). With regular rebalancings, FTCS holds 50 large-cap stocks with high cash on hand, low debt loads, high returns on equity, and low realized

The Capital Strength Index Construction Process

First Trust Investor Guide

FTCS Annual Report - Annual Portfolio Turnover Rates (135% in 2022)

First Trust

SPY vs. SPLV vs. FTCS Sector Exposures

Morningstar

FTCS Top 25 Holdings

First Trust

FTCS vs. SPY Performance Comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

FTCS Drawdowns Analysis

Portfolio Visualizer

Annual Performance Rankings For FTCS vs. 30 Large-Cap ETFs Between 2007-2023

The Sunday Investor

VV vs. SPY vs. FTCS Performance Comparison

Portfolio Visualizer

FTCS Annual Performance Rankings vs. Low-Volatility ETFs

The Sunday Investor

FTCS vs. SPY Fundamentals By Industry

The Sunday Investor

EPS Revision Grades

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.99K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

R
Ron1634
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (2.5K)
Well, a couple of things about this ETF, Sunday.
1) Do you put any credence into Morningstar?
if not, why not?
Morningstar rates it **.
2) Total Returns look very good, but distribution growth is anemic from 2015 thru 2022
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Today, 9:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.08K)
@Ron1634 Morningstar ratings are a good baseline for long-term performance, so I don't ignore them. However, their categories are narrow (just nine across large, mid, and small cap value, blend, and growth), the categories can change over time (see performance/quartile rankings) and they don't adjust for changing market conditions. You're looking at FTCS's performance long-term, and I agree that it's only average at best (see article's conclusion and performance section). But that says very little about today's portfolio. At some point, you have to consider what the fund actually holds, because that's what will drive returns.

Just to use an example, let's say an ETF's strategy was to hold the 10 best performing stocks from the prior year and rebalance annually in January. As mega-caps started to dominate, this ETF would hold a lot of Technology stocks, and probably would garner a 5 star rating from Morningstar. But then 2022 happened, and all of a sudden Energy and Utilities formed a significant part of the fund in 2023. What value would Morningstar's rating be then, given how its composition is entirely different than what the rating was based on? Instead, I'd want to know things like what analysts expect from the fund's holdings moving forward, how they're valued in the market today, how profitable they are, and what the general market sentiment is at the time. I hope that makes sense!
R
Ron1634
Today, 9:37 AM
Comments (2.5K)
@The Sunday Investor Thank you, Sunday
