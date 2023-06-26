Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DDH1: Event-Driven, Snappy 25% Upside In Highly Resilient Business

Jun. 26, 2023 8:56 AM ETDDH1 Limited (DDHLF)AUSDF
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It was just announced that DDH1 will be acquired by Perenti in a cash and stock deal, mostly in stock which could be to the benefit of DDH1 holders.
  • DDH1 remains substantially undervalued at the implied price compared to similarly sized drilling contractor peers in other developed markets.
  • Low liquidity and concerns of a chunky Oaktree disposal have been problems for the DDH1 stock since it listed, a problem which will be resolved as part of Perenti.
  • In the short term, Perenti will likely reprice as the deal is rich with synergies and accretive, which will stimulate DDH1's price since its purchase consideration includes acquirer stock.
  • With transaction closure expected in October, DDH1 shareholders can see the low-valued DDH1 earnings gain a multiple bump as part of a larger and more liquid Perenti for 25%+ upside.
Aerial view of Open-pit iron mine

temizyurek

DDH1 (OTCPK:DDHLF) is a stock we've held in the portfolio for a while now, providing some years of ample and growing dividends as well as capital appreciation undergirded by its solid and relatively commodity-agnostic contract drilling business.

It

ddh1 value add

Value-add (DDH1 H1 2023 Pres)

revenues splits

Revenue Splits (H1 2023 Pres)

ddh1 financial highlights

Financial Highlights (H1 2023 Pres)

ddh1 h1 2023 pres

Peer Panorama (H1 2023 Pres)

DDH1 acquisition

Highlight Comparison (Acquisition Presentation)

DDH1 Perenti acquisition

Synergies (Acquisition Presentation)

ddh1 valuation

Valuation, two methods (VTS)

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DDH1 either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

