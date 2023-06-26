BP: Buying Opportunities Amidst Weakening Prices (Technical Analysis)

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As the world progressively embraces clean energy, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is strategically leveraging the growing relevance of hydrogen, aiming to secure 10% of the market within its principal operational regions. Coupled with its ambitious renewable energy goals and a solid pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier, BP is transitioning from a traditional oil and gas entity into a more diversified energy corporation. This transition is further supported by the company's investment in key areas, such as bioenergy, EV charging, and hydrogen, among others, that constituted 30% of its total spending in 2022, highlighting BP's shift towards a greener future. Given BP's longstanding industry experience, financial strength, and infrastructure, it is well-positioned to significantly impact the emerging clean energy sector. Despite the stock price's notable volatility, the company's overall robust financial performance and strategic long-term approach to cleaner energy transition reflect its potential for consistent profitability.

This article offers a technical analysis of BP's stock price, aiming to predict its future trajectory and uncover potential investment opportunities. The technical forecast indicates a market under downward pressure, a scenario that could serve as an advantageous investment entry point for long-term investors seeking to capitalize on lower prices.

BP's Strategic Shift towards a Greener Future

BP is strategically leveraging the increasing importance of hydrogen as a clean energy source. With a bold target to secure 10% of the hydrogen market in its key regions of operation, including the U.K., Europe, the U.S., and Australia, the company is actively planning both blue and green hydrogen production facilities. Prominent among these are the H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside projects in the UK. As part of BP's shift towards a greener energy future, these initiatives are positioned to provide considerable returns as the hydrogen market expands.

Additionally, BP has also shown considerable commitment to renewable energy, with plans to develop 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2025 and 50 GW by 2030. The company's portfolio boasts onshore wind and solar energy projects, and a partnership with Equinor (EQNR) to develop offshore wind energy installations in the U.S. These significant investments in renewables demonstrate BP's intent to transition from being a traditional oil and gas company to a more diversified energy corporation. BP's pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner signifies its proactive stance on environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation. This forward-thinking strategy aligns with global efforts to cut carbon emissions and could place the company in a favorable position over the long term, particularly as more rigorous environmental regulations are implemented and demand for cleaner energy rises.

BP has recognized and invested in five key transition categories. These categories are Bioenergy, EV Charging, Convenience, Renewables and Power, and Hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. The company has increased investment across these sectors from 3% of its total spend in 2019 to 30% in 2022. Acquisitions such as Archaea Energy, a leading U.S. renewable natural gas producer, and TravelCenters of America, a prominent travel center operator, underscore BP's strategic shift towards a greener future.

Moreover, BP's longstanding presence and experience in the oil and gas industry could provide a competitive edge as the company transitions to renewable energy sources. With its financial strength, existing infrastructure, and industry know-how, BP is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the emerging clean energy sector. The strategic, long-term approach to gradually transition towards cleaner energy, while maintaining oil and gas production, provides a balanced strategy that could result in consistent profitability in the future. BP's financial robustness is evident in its impressive revenue performance, as illustrated in the chart below. In 2022, the company achieved a total revenue of $241.39 billion, a significant increase compared to the previous year. This trend signals BP's potential for delivering high returns in the near future. Furthermore, the company's Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio stands at 4.169, indicating its strong financial health and potential value as an investment. While the stock price has been experiencing a recent downward trend, this depreciation should be viewed as a promising buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Data by YCharts

Identifying Vulnerabilities in BP's Price Structure

From the above discussion, it's evident that BP is earnestly investing in the future of renewable energy research, revealing a promising perspective. However, observing BP's stock price, strong consolidation are observed over the last two decades. The chart below illustrates that BP's stock price has been consolidating within a $13 to $40 range for the past 20 years, marked by significant volatility. A recent surge broke above $35, reaching an all-time high of $40.80, before an abrupt reversal in May 2023. This swift shift pulled BP's stock price below $35, where the breakout had originally formed, indicating that the stock price's extreme volatility could lead to further market drops. The falling RSI from an overbought region further hints at potential consolidation in the market.

BP Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Assessing the market outlook, the weekly chart of BP's stock price reveals a double top at $40.80 and $40.26, with a neckline at $33, which appeared concurrently with overbought conditions indicated by the RSI. These overbought conditions amplify the short-term bearish view. In addition, the RSI has broken the mid-level of 50. The chart below further shows the channel lines providing solid support at $33. Any breach below this level could trigger another market drop, which might be interpreted as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

BP Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

Investor Considerations

As BP's shares currently sit within a crucial resistance zone, potential investors are advised to proceed with caution when considering purchases at the present price point. Even though the company showcases promising future prospects, any downturns in the market should be interpreted as advantageous points for long-term investment in BP. The daily chart below displays a double-top formation, coupled with a declining RSI. As prices remain within a broad consolidation zone while trading at elevated levels, further price dips could be on the horizon. Investors might want to anticipate the next purchasing opportunity in the market before committing to BP stocks. In addition, the daily chart reveals an M-type top configuration, indicated by the dotted red lines. Given that this pattern typically precedes a significant peak, it suggests investors maintain alertness and patience for the most opportune moment to invest in BP stocks.

BP Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Bottom Line

In conclusion, BP's strategic shift from a traditional oil and gas company to a more diversified energy corporation underlines its commitment to harnessing the future of clean energy. By focusing on hydrogen and setting ambitious renewable energy targets, BP is not only addressing environmental sustainability concerns but also aligning itself with the global thrust toward reducing carbon emissions. The company's impressive financial performance and its increased investments in key transition areas demonstrate its readiness for the emerging clean energy landscape. Nevertheless, investors should approach BP's volatile stock price with caution. Despite the strong potential of BP's long-term strategy, the stock price's current key resistance level and inherent volatility underscore the need for strategic timing in purchasing shares. Investors should consider any market drops as potential long-term investment opportunities in BP. At present, if the BP stock price drops below $33, it could trigger further downward pressure in the market. On the contrary, a surge beyond $41 would signal a potential continuation of the upward price trend.