Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Star Bulk Carriers: Industry Leader Trading At A Rare Discount To Net Asset Value - Buy

Jun. 26, 2023 9:05 AM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)EGLE1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.81K Followers

Summary

  • Last month, leading dry bulk shipper Star Bulk Carriers reported seasonally weak first quarter results but still managed to generate $83.2 million in cash flow from operations.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 which will be payable on June 27 to all shareholders of record as of June 7.
  • Star Bulk Carriers continues to return substantial amounts of capital to shareholders with aggregate dividend distributions and share buybacks since 2021 eclipsing $1 billion.
  • Balance sheet and liquidity continue to be in good shape with adjusted net debt of $855 million representing below 30% of the company's fleet value and available liquidity of $375 million as of May 12.
  • While the dry bulk charter rate environment is likely to remain uncertain in the short term, investors with some optimism regarding Chinese iron ore demand going forward should consider an investment in Star Bulk Carriers stock at a rare discount to net asset value.

Massengutfrachter DALIAN STAR D in der Bucht von Ponta Delgado auf den Azoren vor Anker

JJFarquitectos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Last month, leading dry bulk shipper Star Bulk Carriers Corp. or "Star

Q1 Highlights

Company Presentation

Scrubber Benefits

Company Presentation

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Company Presentation

NAV

Company Presentation / MarineTraffic.com

NAV Scrubber Premium

Company Presentation / MarineTraffic.com / Author's Estimates

Q2 TCE Outlook

Company Presentation

BDI

TradingEconomics.com

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.81K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Pipeless_Pauper profile picture
Pipeless_Pauper
Today, 9:27 AM
Premium
Comments (37)
“Here’s the order of my list that it’s in:
It goes Maersk, Starbaulk, Tupac & Biggie;
Andre from OutKast, Torm, & ZIMmy;”
Where else can you get a ‘twofer’ like this:
High capital return thru divvy, aaaaaand you can play whatever the sector/industry is…. but safely, through a wide moat of barriers to entry, such as marine fossil fuel consumption restrictions. Capital to build/buy ships.
Guys like ZIM make it look easy, but welcome to the razors edge of finance.
Paaaaaaaatience Iaaaago!
Best get comfy….could be a while till the next tiptoe thru the tulips.
This go is about out of gas from the looks of it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.