Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney: A Long-Term Buy At These Levels Based On Assets

Jun. 26, 2023 9:11 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • I remain bullish on Disney's long-term prospects, despite current issues.
  • Disney's valuation is expensive compared to peers, but its strong assets are expected to create value in the future.
  • Upcoming price action may be influenced by negative issues surrounding the company and its releases, as well as an executive change.

Pandora The World Of Avatar Dedication

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is not going away, either as a company or as a stock. But it does have a few issues to resolve.

Before I get to some recent news I'd like to comment on, let

This article was written by

Steven Mallas profile picture
Steven Mallas
1.74K Followers
I have previously written articles for The Motley Fool, TheStreet, and AOLs BloggingStocks.I also write fiction. I have stories published at Nikki Finke's Hollywood Dementia site, including "The Streaming Service," "The Screenwriterman," "Mygalomorph" and "Spielberg's Last Film."Here is a link to my YA book, "Abner Wilcox Thornberry and The Witch of Wall Street."This is a collection of short horror stories: Tales From Salem, Mass.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS, NFLX, PARA, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.