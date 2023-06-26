sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has a highly attractive and rapidly growing total addressable market (TAM) estimated at over $125 billion, of which it has captured less than 1% so far. As digital disruption continues to reshape various industries, TaskUs's clients are expected to experience significant growth. The company sets itself apart from the competition through its agile delivery model tailored for technology customers, a culture that appeals to young employees and resonates with clients, and a strong network and brand presence within the technology sector. I believe TaskUs is poised for best-in-class revenue growth, surpassing both customer care peers and digital pure-play IT services firms, which is why I view the stock as a buy.

Embracing GenAI

TASK's core competency serving cutting-edge technology companies positions the company to navigate the rapid advancements in generative AI. The company is proactive in adapting its business model and is willing to cannibalize certain operations in order to position itself for long-term success. TaskUs has introduced TaskGPT, a tool that integrates with clients' Customer relationship management (CRM) and Enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to enhance customer assistance using ChatGPT. TaskUs has successfully attracted major players in the generative AI industry as clients, offering AI, trust, and safety services. These areas of the business are expected to benefit significantly from the growing influence of generative AI.

Attractive and Very High Growth TAM

The global outsourcing market has experienced consistent growth of 8% to 10% annually for over a decade. With the rise of digital-native companies disrupting various industries, the demand for tech-enabled service partners is growing even faster. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many large companies are expected to increase their outsourcing activities, particularly in areas like digital customer experience, which has gained significant importance due to the surge in e-commerce across industries. Unlike traditional companies, tech firms are less inclined to hire large numbers of people for manual tasks, as they prioritize higher-margin profiles. This creates a substantial market opportunity for TaskUs, estimated to be worth over $125 billion. Currently, TaskUs has captured less than 1% of this market, and competition remains fragmented. The company exclusively serves innovative technology companies in attractive, high-growth industry verticals, growing at a double-digit rate over the past few years. The ongoing digital disruption in various traditional industries, evident by the rapid increase in the number of new Unicorns (startups valued at $1 billion or more), further supports TaskUs's potential.

TaskUs has identified social media, eCommerce, streaming media, food delivery, ride-sharing, and other disruptive consumer services as its target markets. Additionally, emerging verticals like gaming, hi-tech, fintech, and health tech are also prioritized. These are all high-growth sectors that will allow TaskUs to increase its share in the market. I believe the company is strongly positioned to win technology disruptor clients and should win an above-average share of business from such clients. First, as a digital native firm itself, the company's internal processes, practices, and technology are set up in a way to make it agile, not just in decision-making but also in execution. The company has demonstrated its ability to ramp up and pivot fast in response to client demand, which I think is among the most critical drivers of its competitive edge.

Moreover, TaskUs benefits from its network and relationships among such clients. The company is often the first outsourcing provider for many of its clients, as it tends to build relationships at a relatively early stage. As such, the company has built a brand and network among such clients, helping it win more than its fair share of business.

Company Presentation

Agile Delivery and Strong Culture Differentiates TASK From Competition

TaskUs has a unique advantage in attracting and winning technology disruptor clients, surpassing its competitors in revenue generation. One key factor is that TaskUs itself is a digital-native firm, which enables a decentralized delivery structure, cloud-based technology architecture, and agile internal processes. This agility allows TaskUs to quickly respond to client needs, leading to exceptional customer satisfaction. The company has achieved an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 71 and a retention rate of 141% in 2021. Culturally, TaskUs aligns closely with its clients, appealing to young employees who value the opportunity to work with the company and consider it a "lifestyle brand." TaskUs maintains a motivating environment through an open, transparent, and caring culture, resulting in strong client delivery. This is reflected in its impressive Glassdoor score of 4.5.

Valuation

TaskUs is a fast-growing company, benefiting from its differentiated positioning in and exclusive focus on technology disruptor clients. I even expect the company to outperform Digital IT services peers, which have set the bar for growth rates in the sector. My end-of-year price target of $14.4 is based on a 10x forward PE applied to the 2024 EPS estimate of $1.44. The multiple is a discount to peers, which I believe is fair given significant macro headwinds to TASK's outlook. The management noted in the first quarter's earning call that the company is facing increased difficulties with its macro environment, resulting in longer sales cycles. TASK's three main clients, which include a U.S. client transitioning operations offshore, as well as its largest clients in crypto and equity trading, presented ongoing demand challenges. However, I believe if the company can demonstrate a sustainable double-digit growth profile, a significant upside to valuation is possible, which, combined with an above-average earnings growth profile, offers a significant stock upside.

YCharts

Risks to Target

TaskUs has a considerable customer concentration, with Facebook alone contributing over 20% of its total revenues and the top 10 clients accounting for around 64% of its revenue. It is crucial for the company to maintain strong delivery execution, especially in adapting to evolving customer needs and safeguarding clients' customer data. Additionally, TaskUs heavily depends on its sales team to expand within existing clients and acquire new ones, which is vital for its growth strategy. Allocating appropriate resources to sales and delivery is key to scaling its delivery model. Moreover, TaskUs relies on its culture, internal processes, and brand to attract potential employees and effectively manage sudden spikes in demand. However, there is a risk associated with maintaining its culture and processes to ensure ongoing recruitment and retention of employees.

Conclusion

TaskUs is a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider that specializes in modern, tech-enabled services. The company is a top tech and digital-native business to lead transformative projects related to customer experience (CX) and other next-generation demands. TaskUs excel in building and managing complex systems that require manual services, complementing the core competencies of digital disruptors. Furthermore, TaskUs expects that the use of AI tools could encourage clients to adopt outcome-based contracts, which would contribute to improved margins for the company. I view the stock as a buy and keep an end-of-year price target of $14.4 on the stock.