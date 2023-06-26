Wall Street Is Sleeping On AMD: A Surprisingly Forgotten Generative AI Winner

David Becker

Amidst a historic rally in semiconductor giant Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has somehow been left behind. At first glance, you’d think that the same generative AI tailwinds propelling NVDA stock should offer AMD much of the same boost, but that is clearly not what is being indicated by Wall Street.

Unlike NVDA, which gave historic guidance, AMD’s conservative guidance may have signaled to investors that generative artificial intelligence ("AI") may be a winner-takes-most market, with its biggest rival being the main winner. While AMD does appear to be behind NVDA in the AI market, I expect their eventual release of MI300x accelerators to be a significant competitive offering later this year. AMD has successful experience in playing “catch up” to NVDA, and given the large opportunity and ironically the tough macro environment, I expect this time to be no different.

I reiterate my buy rating for AMD, though the stock might not get as much love as NVDA for several quarters.

AMD Stock Price

While AMD has not rallied nearly as hard as NVDA, it still has been a big winner this year and has recovered substantially most of its losses from all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

I last covered AMD in November, where I outlined the long-term upside. The stock has since returned 40%, reflecting the recovery in valuations seen broadly in the tech sector. With generative AI being an obvious tailwind for both growth and further multiple expansion, I see more upside yet to come.

AMD Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, AMD saw revenue growth turn negative as it finally lapped the first quarter incorporating the results of the Xilinx acquisition (at least partially). Previously AMD had been showing stronger growth than NVDA due that acquisition.

2023 Q1 Presentation

The contribution from Xilinx was only partial in the prior year’s quarter, enabling AMD to still show strong growth in embedded revenues. Besides that segment, the data center was the strongest performing segment with net revenues about flat YOY.

2023 Q1 Presentation

On the conference call, management reiterated expectations for this quarter to mark the “bottom for our client processor business.” Management expects the PC total addressable marked ("TAM") to decline around 10% this year, but for their own products to outperform with a stronger second half. The data center business, which has quickly become the most important part of the bullish thesis, saw material impact from the tough macro environment as customers work through “cloud optimization” initiatives. Operating income declined considerably YOY due to the product mix, but I expect margins to bounce back over time.

2023 Q1 Presentation

These difficult results led earnings per share to decline 47% YOY to $0.60. I note that EPS growth has struggled in recent quarters in spite of the solid top line growth due to the Xilinx acquisition being funded with a large amount of equity.

2023 Q1 Presentation

AMD ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet made up of $5.9 billion in cash versus $2.5 billion in debt (which should be interpreted as a $3.4 billion net cash position).

2023 Q1 Presentation

Looking ahead, management guided for the second quarter to see around $5.3 billion in revenue, representing a 19% YOY decline. That fell short of consensus estimates and was a stark contrast from NVDA’s guidance, which crushed consensus with a “beat for the ages.”

2023 Q1 Presentation

On the call, management noted that second quarter guidance implies YOY declines in Client, Gaming, and the Data Center segments. As analysts pointed out on the call, the full-year guidance implies a steep acceleration in data center revenue growth in the second half, implying around 30% to 50% sequential growth depending on how the second quarter shapes up. Typically such commentary would prove highly bullish for the stock but it must be noted once again that AMD has not seen nearly the same re-valuation that NVDA has seen. It appears that NVDA’s latest quarter may have given Wall Street the impression that the company has a huge first-mover advantage which may not be so easy to overcome. Indeed, AMD management essentially acknowledged in a June investor conference that they were playing catch-up to meet the changing market, stating the following:

Yes, it's definitely very, very important, and that's why we made the organizational change, and we are making a lot of very, very rapid progress. And we're targeting and engaging with the top hyperscalers that have software capability, too. So we're very, very focused on winning in some of these large language models for both inference and training. And we have a torrid pace with this group and the group has a lot of the Xilinx folks in it, and we're pretty excited about the progress right now. And -- but we are -- it will take some time, but we are definitely making a lot of progress, especially where we're focused, which is the top hyperscalers.

My interpretation of such commentary is less optimistic than that of management, leading me to understand why Wall Street has treated the two stocks so differently. Even as AMD finally unveils its own Mi300 AI chips to be launched later this year, the company finds itself needing to once again prove to investors that it has the capabilities needed to compete against NVDA.

Is AMD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

During times like this, it is important to remind ourselves of some context. AMD has done a stellar job in taking semiconductor market share, even if it is widely known as the number 2 across various business lines. It is arguable that AMD is among the top leaders across several secular growth industries.

2023 Q1 Presentation

The generative AI boom has not yet benefited AMD to its full extent, but management is on record stating their belief that they see the “data center AI accelerator market growing from something like $30 billion this year, at over 50% compound annual growth rate, to over $150 billion in 2027.” That is a very big market opportunity, and I am skeptical that NVDA will be able to capture all of the profits for themselves.

2023 Q1 Presentation

Heading into this year, both AMD and NVDA had faced supply chain issues, as it is not so trivial for their partner foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) to simply increase production. Just as the favorable supply-demand dynamics allowed AMD to thrive as a number two operator in prior years, I expect the same phenomenon to occur moving forward in AI, even if the next couple of quarters may look like NVDA dominance.

It is notable that AMD and NVDA trade at vastly different valuations. Whereas NVDA is trading at well over 20x sales, AMD trades at a fraction of that at well under 10x sales.

Seeking Alpha

Whereas NVDA does not look cheap on the basis of consensus earnings estimates until one decade later, AMD trades at just around 12x 2027 consensus earnings estimates.

Seeking Alpha

Based on my assumptions of 35% long term net margins, 15% revenue growth, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I could see AMD trading at around 7.8x sales, implying solid upside roughly in-line with revenue growth expectations. But clearly the opportunity here is based on the potential for the stock to see its multiple expand to trade more in-line with that of NVDA. I do caution investors investing on such a thesis that one must first understand why NVDA trades as it does today. NVDA appears to be commanding a lofty multiple due to comments made on their earnings call which implied that essentially every single data center will have to re-build using new generative-AI supportive chips.

No matter what one may think about how valid those statements are, if there’s any truth to that then it makes where NVDA stock trades today more understandable. But I am doubtful that AMD will see such a trend to the extent laid out by that commentary. That creates the risk that NVDA stock eventually falls as investors come to terms with their mismatch of expectations and reality, at which point any investment thesis based on the narrowing of the relative premium turns to moot. Yet I wouldn’t be surprised if AMD at some point notes a similar benefit from increased uptake of its AI chips, and I would expect both consensus estimates and valuation multiples to expand significantly at that time. As it stands, I can see the stock running up around 50% and still trading at its typical discount to NVDA.

What are the key risks? As discussed above, if the AI bubble pops, then AMD may undoubtedly be pulled down with it. There is also the risk that NVDA really is the “winner takes most” and AMD is unable to catch up in time. From the outside looking in, it does appear that whereas NVDA has been positioned for generative AI due to its specialty in creating GPU chips, AMD seems to be more of a newcomer.

That said, making the move to supporting generative AI may not happen as quickly as Wall Street anticipates due to the heavy capital investment associated with that. The tough macro environment may ironically come to AMD’s rescue as this does not appear to be an environment in which companies across the board are trying to invest heavily in technical infrastructure. That may buy AMD enough time to bolster their AI offerings and level the playing field, similar to how they have done prior in both the data center and gaming. The tough macro environment must not be understated - it is possible that management fails to deliver on guidance given that it is calling for a heavy pick-up in data center growth.

While AMD trades at a discount to NVDA, it trades at a premium to many tech peers in my coverage universe. I reiterate my buy rating for the stock in spite of the rich current valuation mainly due to the high likelihood that consensus estimates prove too low over the coming years due to the rise of generative AI, as well as the potential for the stock to trade up closer to the likes of NVDA.