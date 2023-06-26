Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wall Street Is Sleeping On AMD: A Surprisingly Forgotten Generative AI Winner

Julian Lin
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation keeps rallying and rallying but Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is not getting the same love.
  • AMD maintains a net cash balance sheet and solid profitability, but conservative guidance has spooked investors.
  • The company appears behind Nvidia in AI but I expect it to catch up rapidly.
  • The generative AI market opportunity is enormous and I expect there to be many winners, AMD among them.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Amidst a historic rally in semiconductor giant Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has somehow been left behind. At first glance, you’d think that the same generative AI tailwinds propelling NVDA stock should

revenue

2023 Q1 Presentation

segment results

2023 Q1 Presentation

data center

2023 Q1 Presentation

EPS

2023 Q1 Presentation

balance sheet

2023 Q1 Presentation

outlook

2023 Q1 Presentation

AMD products

2023 Q1 Presentation

AMD and AI

2023 Q1 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Julian Lin
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

