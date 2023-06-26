Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Weekly Economic Data Summary

Jun. 26, 2023 9:32 AM ETITB, XHB
Nathan Weiss profile picture
Nathan Weiss
228 Followers

Summary

  • Builder confidence in single-family homes increased from 50 in May to 55 in June, marking the first positive sentiment since July 2022.
  • US housing starts jumped from a 1.417 million seasonally-adjusted annual rate in April to 1.631 million in May, the largest sequential increase since October 2016.
  • Median existing home prices were $396,100, down 3.2% from the prior year ($408,600).
Abstract world map and financial graphs on a digital display

sankai

Last week's economic data continued to skew positive for equities, with homebuilder confidence improving significantly in May, as well as housing starts. Were starts delayed by the banking crisis or did homebuilders turn the corner, as their equity prices suggest?

This article was written by

Nathan Weiss profile picture
Nathan Weiss
228 Followers
I am the founder and senior analyst of Unit Economics, a Boston-based independent research firm for institutional investors.I often employ income and dividend strategies, including long-term and tactical positions, as well as covered calls and options strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.