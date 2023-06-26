Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Beyond Meat Remains Beyond Bad

Beyond Meat Remains Beyond Bad

Jun. 26, 2023 9:32 AM ET
Geoffrey Seiler
Geoffrey Seiler
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • Beyond Meat's gross margins improved in Q1 but still face challenges due to weak demand and lack of pricing power.
  • The company's distribution has maxed out in the U.S., while inventory levels remain high.
  • Despite some progress in international foodservice, Beyond Meat's overall outlook remains negative, maintaining a "Sell" rating.

Meatless Burger Maker Beyond Meat"s Stock Price Continues It"s Skyrocketing Rise Since Its IPO In May

Drew Angerer

Back in March, I put a "Sell" rating on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), noting that the company had made a number of missteps over the past year but that weak demand for its product was its

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.57K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Today, 10:26 AM
Premium
Comments (2.95K)
I live with a vegetarian and thus have sampled most of the products that show up in the fresh or frozen section of the grocery stores here in the NW. One of the problems facing BYND has been a trickle of competition from wannabe product lines that gain distribution - at least regionally - and then flame out rather quickly on stagnating sales.

But other large companies are interested in the plant-based space including Cargill, the largest private company in the US. Cargill will use their food chops to gain shelf space which makes it harder for a smaller firm, such as Beyond to compete. KraftHeinz, ConAgra and Kellogg are already on the shelves as well.

One could make a plausible argument that B is a takeout target that would allow a larger player an accelerated onramp into the business. I don't favor those type of speculations though others might.

Beyond's products are generally pretty good.
