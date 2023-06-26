I See A New All-Time High For The S&P 500

allanswart

Last week went exactly as expected. Stocks were overbought after the S&P 500 broke out to the upside and pierced the 4,400 level, suggesting a pullback or pause would be necessary to consolidate the gains. Chairman Powell and his Fed foot soldiers instigated the selling by intimating that more rate hikes may be needed to rein in inflation during the second half of the year. That warning, coupled with softer economic data, fueled recession fears and the bearish narrative. Recognizing that Fed warnings are intended to temper enthusiasm for stocks and that the rate decisions will be data dependent, I am not concerned. Weaker economic data should be expected and welcomed in the battle to return the rate of inflation to the Fed’s 2% target. Yet weakening data, which should keep the Fed at bay, is not weak enough to be recessionary.

After anticipating a move to 4,300 for the S&P 500 in March, I raised my target to 4,500 two weeks ago. Now I see new all-time highs for the index over the coming 6-12 month period. I am optimistic for the very same reason that bears are pessimistic, which is that market breadth has narrowed dramatically to the point that a handful of AI-related technology stocks have been responsible for the majority of this year’s gains. That is not a negative market development, as the bears would have us believe, but an opportunity for the rest of the constituents to catch up.

In fact, it is extremely positive with the one exception being the year 2000, which was an outlier that most investors focus on. The reality is that when the top five market caps in the S&P 500 outperform the index for five months or longer, as they have this year, the index goes on to post solid returns during the following 3-12 month period.

With respect to the economy, a soft landing has been my base case since the beginning of this bull market, and last week’s Purchasing Manager’s Index for June from S&P Global supports that outlook. The composite index fell modestly from 54.3 to 53.0, but remained in expansion territory for a fifth consecutive month and is consistent with a 1.7% rate of economic growth in the second quarter. We continue to source all of our growth from the services industry, while manufacturing remains in a mild contraction.

Most importantly, despite continued wage pressures, selling price inflation for goods and services hit a 32-month low. This is largely due to softer input prices, which was reflected in the most recent survey from the Institute for Supply Management. Job growth slowed to its weakest level since January, but again, this is what the Fed wants to see to ease wage pressures.

With the rate of economic growth sustaining just below trend, it comes as no surprise that we are starting to see positive rates of change on the earnings front. Note the upturn in the percentage of buy ratings by analysts for S&P 500 companies. Some strategists may see this development as not consequential, but I am always looking for positive rates of change in the data, and this is clearly one of them.

Additionally, it is typical for analysts to reduce earnings estimates from the beginning to the end of a quarter, as they have done during the second quarter. Expectations have fallen an average of 3.4% during a quarter over the past 20 years, but they have fallen by just 2.3% since March 31 for the current quarter. This tells me that the 6.5% year-over-year decline in profits expected for Q2 is likely to be a far more modest decline. It is based on expectations for a decline in revenues of 0.4%. It would be very unusual to see revenues decline with the economy growing near trend.

I expect breadth to improve markedly during the second half of the year, as inflation continues to ease and the expansion continues, which should power the S&P 500 index to a new all-time high over the coming 12-month period. It may be possibly by the end of this year, but I think that will be conditioned on whether the Fed raises rates one final time in July or ends it rate-hike campaign. I see no reason for additional rate hikes.