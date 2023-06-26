Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teleperformance SE: Quality Compounder At A Compelling Valuation

Salix Research
Summary

  • Teleperformance, a leading business services company, has experienced a significant multiple contraction due to content moderation controversies, disappointing Q1 results, and AI risks.
  • We do a deep dive into the situation, analyze differing viewpoints on key issues and drivers, and assess the potential implications for investors.
  • We recommend building a long position in Teleperformance shares, stressing the compelling valuation and the quality of earnings.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Salix Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Salix Research
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TLPFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Yomurphy
Today, 10:09 AM
Great to read something about Teleperformance again! Thanks for the article. Maybe there will be more articles by you about European Companies in the future? You‘ve got a new follower!
Salix Research
Today, 10:19 AM
@Yomurphy Thanks a lot for your comment and thanks for the follow! Yes, a new article on a European name should be coming soon :))
