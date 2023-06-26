Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Undervalued And Set Up For Long-Term Growth

Jun. 26, 2023 9:59 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)1 Comment
Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
592 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's strong business model and economic moat make it an attractive long-term investment, despite recent e-commerce growth slowdown and management concerns.
  • The company's two-sided network, branded checkout, and digital wallet position provide a solid foundation for future growth and monetization.
  • PayPal's valuation and potential catalysts, such as improved earnings and BNPL externalization, suggest a 35% short-term upside and long-term compounding potential.

PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a strong business that has fallen on tough times due to a temporary slowdown in e-commerce growth and management concerns. This has resulted in their stock price growing to what we view as

Q2-22 investor update

PayPal

Q1-23 investor update

PayPal

Q4-22

PayPal

IC++ pricing model

IC++ pricing model explanation (mobile transaction)

Q4-22 presentation

PayPal

Q4-22 investor presentation

PayPal

This article was written by

Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
592 Followers
Que Capital specializes in researching undercovered gems in the technology. We combine fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.Disclosure: Existing author Li Eason is a co-worker.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
katmandu100
Today, 10:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.02K)
Interesting data and commentary.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.