Is The Bank Crisis Over? We're About To Find Out

Logan Kane
Summary

  • Three of the thirty largest US banks collapsed earlier this year, raising concerns about the stability of the broader banking sector.
  • Upcoming Federal Reserve stress tests and Q2 earnings reports will provide insight into the health of banks and the broader economy.
  • While large banks are expected to weather the storm, dozens of smaller banks may fail over the next 12-18 months due to risky real estate loans and falling deposits.
In March, three of the thirty largest banks in the United States faced imminent insolvency after large investment losses prompted depositors to pull their money out en masse. Silicon Valley Bank (OTCPK:SIVBQ) was the first domino to fall on

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, MS, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we are long PACW September 15 '23 $5 Puts.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

XXthCentMan
XXthCentMan
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (607)
Bill Gross has puffed PacWest so he at least has thought it would pull through fine, but with the changing financial environment I wonder. The hit to banks to replenish the FDIC's reserves has got to be causing some headaches as well.
S
Simeroth1
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (2.44K)
No no no and no. Fed isn't done and the cre crisis is coming
ChristopherSmith
ChristopherSmith
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (1.07K)
Good article….it’s a good day to load up on TFC and it’s 7% yield….
OverTheHorizon
OverTheHorizon
Today, 11:19 AM
Premium
Comments (10.85K)
Over? Maybe—maybe not:

“A major financial services CEO warns the economy hasn’t fully absorbed higher interest rates yet.”
www.cnbc.com/...
p
psychosteve
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (21)
USB or TFC?
Chris Lau
Chris Lau
Today, 10:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (21.61K)
Buy regional banks. Fed's rate unchanged, giving life to $PACW, $PACWP +7%
Hold the big banks. They're pay out in dividend yield.
Sell $SCHW at $55.55 met. NIM shrinking.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 10:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.43K)
Excellent summary and loaded up on TFC under thirty for the yield as well as capital appreciation down the road.
