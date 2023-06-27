Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy The Dips: High Inflation Should End Soon

Jun. 27, 2023 7:30 AM ETARE, BDN, CCI, EPRT, SAFE, VNQ3 Comments
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We are slowly creeping into a recession.
  • And also lower inflation and interest rates.
  • Here is what it means for investors.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

"Inflation remains hot, the labor market remains strong, and a recession is nowhere in sight. We may not even have a recession!

On top of that, relatively high inflation and interest rates are likely here

US M2 Money Supply

YCHARTS

recession signal 2023

David Rosenberg

recession signal 2023

The conference board

historically aggressive tightening cycle

David Rosenberg

recession signal 2023

David Rosenberg

recession signal 2023

David Rosenberg

asdf

Chatr

US retail sales

YCHARTS

pricing power is coming down 2023

David Rosenberg

community prices are dropping 2023

Alliance Bernstein

US inflation is dropping

YCHARTS

inflation is coming down 2023

Bain Capital

rent growth is slowing down 2023

Apartment List

US House price growth is slowing down

YCHARTS

CPI shelter is lagging

Federal Reserve

Deflation 2023 adjusted for housing

Alliance Bernstein

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
59.24K Followers
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more! 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAFE: ARE; CCI; EPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
Catskills1
Today, 8:07 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.27K)
@Austin Rogers @Jussi Askola Thanks for the detailed discussion of inflation. Housing prices, however, may be stickier than you suggest. Residential construction is not keeping up with population, and homeowners are reducing sales to preserve existing loans with lower rates. Both reduce supply and support prices. Regarding “buy the dip” (a title probably imposed by SA), as a REIT strategy it may work better in a soft landing (lower prices and interest rates + no recession) than a recession with lower prices and rates. The latter situation may punish more economy-sensitive REITs.
m
millionairemaker
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (89)
I hope you're right! I'm long CCI & ARE and slightly underwater in both. Not overly committed to either stock but I question if swapping them out is the right move. Thanks for the article.
k
knownothingguru
Today, 8:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (949)
@millionairemaker I hold both as well, and am down significantly on both. CCI and ARE are good businesses, but bad stocks. I’ve lowered my acps by buying on the way down. Plus I reinvest the dividends. Staying Long both. KNG
