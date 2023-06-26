Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beyond Air: Dilution Remains A Concern

Jun. 26, 2023 10:35 AM ETBeyond Air, Inc. (XAIR)2 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we take a look at an interesting small-cap medical device concern called Beyond Air, Inc.
  • The company is just rolling out its first approved product and has other assets in development. However, the company's balance sheet could be a concern.
  • What is ahead for Beyond Air in the new fiscal year? An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Mask for anesthesia

vzmaze/iStock via Getty Images

"Air, I should explain, becomes wind when it is agitated." - Lucretius

Today, we shine the spotlight on Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR). The company is ramping up the rollout of its first approved product and has

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

Our Mission

September 2022 Company Presentation

Product Portfolio

September 2022 Company Presentation

LungFit PH: The Power to Transform iNO Care

September Company Presentation

Viral Lung Disease Overview

September 2022 Company Presentation

Large Market Opportunities

September 2022 Company Presentation

Nitric Oxide is a Powerful Anti-Cancer Agent

September Company Presentation

Introducing the Patented Ionizer™ Technology

September 2022 Company Presentation

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
46.2K Followers
Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector

Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha. It is the fourth most subscribed to investment service offered through the Marketplace on SeekingAlpha.com. Our service offers a model-20 stock portfolio as well as the most active Live Chat on the Marketplace. This is where scores of seasoned biotech investors trade news and investment ideas back and forth throughout the trading day.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum and Insiders Forum.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

AlphaMove profile picture
AlphaMove
Today, 10:48 AM
Premium
Comments (676)
Not just concerning for dilution but also to the pace of operations that is shockingly slow for a med tech company launching a new product. The device has been approved since July 2022 and they still have 0 revenues while spending tens of millions in the meantime (And to increase with more hirings). More approvals in Europe won't mean much. Management is inept and will run the stock into the ground.
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 11:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (23.66K)
@AlphaMove

Medical devices, especially to hospitals, always seem to take a long time to ramp if you are not a huge firm. Even if you have a best of breed product. TTOO being a great example.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.