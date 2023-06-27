Michael M. Santiago

Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) have declined by -25.01% since reaching $419.60 on August 27th, 2021, and are off their 52-week highs by -19.22%. Founded in 1869, GS remains a leading global financial institution delivering services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. At the end of 2022, GS made a run on the $400 level but was unsuccessful, and shares have been trending downward. In less than 15 days, GS has declined by -8.11% from $342.50 to $314.71, as news about its potential write-down on the 2021 acquisition of GreenSky hits the wire. To me, the potential write-down is the cost of doing business, and I am more interested in GS's metrics and valuation to determine if this is a long-term investment I want to make. My only exposure to GS comes from index funds, as I am not an individual shareholder, but that may change. The current valuation and how it stacks up against Morgan Stanley (MS) has put GS on my radar, and while shares could go lower, I think it's positioned well for long-term capital appreciation.

Seeking Alpha

Goldman Sachs by the numbers and how it compares to Morgan Stanley

I went through the numbers and wanted to see how profitable GS is, what the current valuation metrics I look at indicate, and how it compares to MS. In full disclosure, I am not a shareholder of MS, but I am bullish on their future. I took the trailing twelve-month (TTM) numbers, and looked at the margins, price to book, and several valuation metrics I use to determine if a company appears to be undervalued.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Let me start by saying that GS and MS are phenomenal companies that generate large amounts of revenue and profits. GS and MS generate similar amounts of revenue as in the TTM GS has generated $44.67 billion, and MS has produced $52.93 billion. Normally I will look at the operating margins, profit margins, and free cash flow (FCF) margins to see how profitable a company is. While I love the FCF metric, it's not something I am putting a lot of weight on because of the swings in the changes to accounts payable on the cash flow statement. These swings are very drastic due to the nature of investment banking and makes the fluctuations too large regarding FCF to use them as a determining factor, so I will be looking more closely at the bottom-line profitability.

In the TTM, GS generated $13.35 billion in operating income, placing its operating margin at 29.87% compared to MS's 32.02% margin. Both companies are highly profitable as GS produced $10.56 billion in net income while MS generated $10.34 billion in net income throughout the TTM. GS has a profit margin of 23.63% compared to MS's 19.54%. For me, a 23.63% profit margin when the company generates over $10 billion in net income is very strong as it can generate a strong pool of retained earnings to grow the business and a large pool of capital to distribute to investors through buybacks and dividends. The analyst consensus for GS is that they will generate $32.07 in EPS for 2023 and $38.29 in 2024, while MS will generate $6.41 in 2023 and $7.54 in 2024. GS has a book value of $304.98, while MS has a book value of $55.12.

From a valuation perspective, GS looks very attractive to me. Based on the analyst projections, GS trades at 9.81 times 2023 earnings and 8.22 times 2024. MS is also attractive as it trades at 12.03 times 2023 earnings and 11.08 times 2024 earnings. GS trades at a 3.19% premium to book value and 12% premium to tangible book value, compared to MS trading at a 51.63% premium to book, and 105.46% premium to tangible book. Tangible book value is a stricter measure on the balance sheet as it strips away intangible assets such as goodwill. When I consider paying around $314.71 per share, I am essentially paying under 10 times for forward earnings and a low single-digit premium on GS's book value. To me, this is very attractive, as many companies are trading at much larger multiples, and as we can see, Mr. Market has placed a larger premium on MS's book value and forward earnings than on GS.

I love dividends and buybacks and Goldman Sachs has both in spades

I love when a company pays a dividend or allocates capital toward buybacks. Each share of stock that you own in a company represents a portion of the revenue and profit generated. When companies pay a dividend, they provide a vehicle for investors to directly share in the profits as a portion of EPS is allocated to the dividend. When companies buy back shares, they are increasing the ownership portion that your shares represent, increasing the percentage of revenue and profits that your shares represent. If you own 10 shares in company XYZ and there are 1,000 shares outstanding, you own 1% of the shares. If company XYZ repurchases 500 shares over a 10-year period, they have reduced the shares outstanding by -50% and increased the ownership level your shares represent by 100%. Your 10 shares now represent 2% of the company rather than 1%. What I love more than when a company pays a dividend or conducts buybacks is when a company consistently does both.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

GS and MS both pay a dividend that exceeds a 3% yield. While GS has a lower yield, they have increased the dividend annually for 11 consecutive years and have a 31.18% payout ratio as less than half of their earnings get allocated toward the dividend. GS has also increased the rate at which they increase the dividend as its growth is immense. In 2019, GS paid a quarterly dividend of $0.80, and over the next 4 years, increased the quarterly dividend to $2.50 in 2023. By allocating more to the dividend, GS was able to increase the quarterly dividend by 212.5% over the past 4 years. We're also coming up on their typical increase announcement so it will be interesting to see what is announced.

Seeking Alpha

GS has also generated tremendous value for shareholders by continuing to allocate capital toward buybacks. Over the past decade, GS has repurchased 117.2 million shares which is 25.07% of the shares outstanding at the end of 2013. GS has been sending a signal for the past decade that they feel shares are undervalued as they continue to repurchase shares. This is also beneficial to shareholders because buybacks can increase the EPS as earnings are now allocated to few shares, and each share has a larger ownership percentage of the company. With fewer shares, the company can also have an easier time increasing the dividend as the capital allocation is distributed among fewer shares.

GS is a dividend growth and buyback standout. From a capital allocation perspective, GS is improving shareholder value with buybacks and increasing the amount of capital returned through the dividend which is a win/win for shareholders.

I think Goldman Sachs can do well in the 2nd half of 2023 and 2024

In the TTM, GS generated 42.28% of its revenue from trading and principal transactions, 20.65% from asset management fees, and 15.21% from underwriting and investment banking. Net interest income was 17.08% of their revenue. My opinion is that even if we get one more rate hike from the Fed, cuts are coming in 2024. The Fed uses backward-looking data, and in the same fashion they were behind the curve on inflation, they are probably behind the curve on the way down as well. Eventually, cuts are going to come, and when they do, I would expect GS to take a hit on their net interest income levels as risk-free assets will no longer be generating 4-5%. On the other hand, as rates come down, I feel that we will see the housing market come alive, and businesses expand as the cost of capital becomes cheaper.

As risk-free assets see their yields drop, I predict that money on the sidelines will enter the market as a 2-3% yield isn't that enticing compared to other places to allocate capital. While we were technically in a bull market, I think the macro is setting up well for a bull market that lasts years, and if that comes true, GS should generate larger returns on their brokerage commissions, trading and principal transactions, and asset management fees as balances should increase. GS could also benefit from increased IPO and M&A activity. While several things need to fall in place, we could see GS increase EPS over the next several years just as the analysts are predicting, increase the dividend and continue buybacks.

Trading Economics

Trading Economics

Risks to investing in Goldman Sachs

While GS has many things going for it, there are risk factors to consider before allocating capital toward an investment in GS. If the Fed increases rates and holds them steady for longer, risk-free assets will remain attractive and decrease the chances of money flowing into the market from the sidelines. GS will probably see its net interest income increase, but it will probably come at the expense of asset management fees, underwriting and investment banking, and trading transactions. Nobody can predict the future, and while some speculate that a recession has been avoided, the U.S. could slip into a recession, making risk assets less attractive. If the Fed doesn't decide to decrease rates in 2024, then the cost of capital will still be prohibitive for corporate expansions, and GS would probably be impacted to some degree. Part of the bull case for GS in the short to medium term is based on an improving macroenvironment and economy. July is important as we have CPI reports on July 12th and the Fed rate decision and press conference on the 26th. If inflation continues to fall, the bull case looks good, but if inflation doesn't move or ticks higher, it could force the Fed to increase rates and take a more hawkish stance.

Conclusion

I think GS is very interesting. Today you can buy shares at a 3.19% premium to book value and at 9.81 times 2023 projected earnings. GS continues to reward shareholders through buybacks and increasing the dividend. GS is a profit center, and in addition to using retained earnings to grow its business, they have repurchased 25.07% of the shares outstanding over the past decade while increasing the annual dividend from $2.05 in 2013 to $10 in 2023. I like the valuation, the future prospects, and GS's capital allocation plan. I will be watching this leg on the chart closely as GS looks like it can certainly provide capital appreciation in the future for shareholders while generating a dividend yield that exceeds 3%