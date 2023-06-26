Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Precision Drilling Corporation: Improving Drilling Activity And Margin Expansion

Jun. 26, 2023 11:28 AM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PD:CA), PDS
  • Precision Drilling Corporation has experienced a 13% increase in drilling activity in the US and Canada, with a growing market share and high utilization of its rig fleet.
  • PDS has secured contracts in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and its valuation looks attractive with a forward P/E of just 4, significantly below the sector average of 8.7.
  • Risks include potential volatility in commodity markets and the possibility of no significant improvement in natural gas pricing, which could negatively impact gas drilling.

So far in 2023 Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has done very well in growing its business and capturing the demand the industry is lacing on them. Most notable from the last report was the growing drilling

Market Position (June Presentation)

Company Performance (June Presentation)

Financial Highlights (Q1 Report)

Operating Highlights (Q1 Report)

I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

