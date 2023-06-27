Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Won't Buy XLY Now, As Mediocre Performance Expected

King Lam Chan profile picture
King Lam Chan
186 Followers

Summary

  • Amazon and Tesla are the top two holdings of XLY, but they are both heavily invested in technology sector.
  • The consumer discretionary sector outlook is still gloomy as consumers' purchasing power dropped, and their sentiment remained low.
  • Most holdings of XLY are fairly valued, and will be fundamentally challenged during a recession.

Young woman in a medical mask looks shocked at a paper check in a grocery supermarket holding a paper bag with groceries

Elena Perova/iStock via Getty Images

I expect consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) to deliver mediocre return for the second half of 2023.

XLY is not a great pick as:

  • Macro backdrop does not favour the consumer discretionary
University of Michigan, Survey Research Center, Surveys of Consumers

University of Michigan, Survey Research Center, Surveys of Consumers

Chart
Data by YCharts
Redbook Index

Trading Economics, Redbook Research Inc.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha Contributor rating

Seeking Alpha

Price Target for TSLA

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Motor Vehicle Retail Sales: Domestic and Foreign Autos

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

Leading Indicator

The Conference Board Inc.

DG revenue

Dollar General

This article was written by

King Lam Chan profile picture
King Lam Chan
186 Followers
I am interested in investing in undervalued mid-cap ($1B - $100B) growth stocks. Young companies may expose your portfolio to huge risks but matured mega caps have less growing potential. I will be searching for stocks with a robust balance sheet, strong growth prospects, and potentially having a 20%+ grow over the next twelve months. My interest is in consumer staples, consumer discretionary and REITs, as they are easily understandable and close to our daily lives. I will also utilise my chartered surveyor (MRICS) background to provide distinctive insights. Please feel free to drop me a line and wish everyone success in investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a professional investment advisor. No information in this publication is intended as investment advice to buy/sell. The past performance data shown is not a guarantee of future results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.