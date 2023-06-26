DTH: Valuation, Return And Distribution Metrics Are Unattractive
Summary
- WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund holds over 500 high-yield stocks from developed countries.
- 63% of assets is in 5 countries and 40% is in 2 sectors.
- Valuation is unattractive relative to one of its main competitors.
- The fund has lost over 40% in share price since 2008.
- Moreover, distribution growth couldn’t keep pace with inflation.
This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.
DTH strategy and portfolio
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) started investing operations on 06/16/2006 and tracks the WisdomTree International High Dividend Index. It has 538 holdings, a distribution yield of 5.7% and a total expense ratio of 0.58%. It pays quarterly distributions.
As described by WisdomTree, to be eligible in the index companies must:
- pay regular cash dividends,
- be incorporated in Japan, 15 European countries, Australia, Israel, Hong Kong or Singapore,
- have a market capitalization of at least $200 million and an average daily dollar volume of at least $200,000.
The top 5% ranked by dividend yield and the bottom half of a risk ranking based on momentum and quality metrics are excluded. Then, companies ranking in the top 30% by highest dividend yield are selected for inclusion. They are excluded when they fall out of the top 35% by dividend yield. Their weights are adjusted based on dividends. The index is reconstituted once a year.
Components are mostly large and mega-cap companies (about 75% of asset value). Australia and the U.K. are the heaviest countries in the portfolio, almost tie (15.2% and 15.1%, respectively). They are followed by Japan (12.2%), France (10.4%) and Germany (10.1%). Other countries weigh less than 8% individually and 37% in aggregate. The next chart includes all countries with a weight over 1%, which represent 96% of the portfolio.
The fund is heavy in financials (24.9% of assets), and to a lesser extent in materials (15.1%). Other sectors are below 10%. Technology is almost ignored.
I will use as a benchmark one of the fund’s largest competitors among non-hedged ex-US dividend funds: iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV). IDV expense ratio is a bit lower (0.49%) and it has a much higher trading volume (770k vs. 50k shares/day on average). DTH is significantly more expensive regarding the usual valuation ratios, as reported in the next table.
|
DTH
|
IDV
|
P/E TTM
|
7.73
|
5.24
|
Price/book
|
1.08
|
0.82
|
Price/sales
|
0.81
|
0.72
|
Price/cash flow
|
4.8
|
4.1
Data: Fidelity
The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table, represent 24.3% of asset value. Exposure to BHP Group is over 5%. Risks related to other companies are moderate. IDV also holds BHP Group, but other top holdings are different. Concentration is similar: about 5% in the top name and 28% in the top 10.
For convenience, U.S. tickers are listed below, whereas the fund holds stocks in primary exchanges.
|
US Ticker
|
Name
|
Primary Ticker
|
Weight
|
EPS growth %TTM
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
BHP Group Ltd.
|
BHP AU
|
5.67%
|
19.47
|
7.55
|
10.37
|
8.94
|
Novartis AG
|
NOVN SW
|
3.83%
|
-69.76
|
30.79
|
14.87
|
3.47
|
TotalEnergies SE
|
TTE FP
|
2.86%
|
24.93
|
6.73
|
5.48
|
5.22
|
HSBC Holdings plc
|
HSBA LN
|
2.36%
|
97.86
|
6.78
|
6.23
|
5.49
|
Rio Tinto
|
RIO LN
|
2.30%
|
-40.58
|
8.17
|
8.70
|
7.75
|
Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|
MBG GR
|
1.86%
|
-39.30
|
5.39
|
N/A
|
7.33
|
Sanofi
|
SAN FP
|
1.39%
|
18.88
|
15.28
|
11.84
|
3.56
|
British American Tobacco
|
BATS LN
|
1.37%
|
-13.14
|
9.35
|
6.91
|
8.16
|
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|
BMW GR
|
1.33%
|
-47.58
|
6.56
|
6.58
|
7.81
|
BP p.l.c.
|
BP/ LN
|
1.31%
|
257.44
|
4.10
|
5.85
|
4.35
Fundamental data: Portfolio123
Past performance
The next chart compares total returns of DTH and IDV since 1/1/2008. DTH has lagged its competitor by about 16% in 15 years. The difference in annualized return is less impressive: less than one percentage point.
However, DTH has outperformed in the last 12 months:
Both funds have suffered a decay in share price of almost 43% since 2008:
The annual sum of distribution has increased from $1.69 to $2.04 per share between 2012 and 2022. This dividend growth of 20.7% is below the cumulative inflation in the same time: about 29%, based on CPI. Our benchmark IDV has not done much better: 22.1%.
Takeaway
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund holds over 500 high-yield stocks from developed countries. About 63% of asset value is in five markets (U.K., Australia, Japan, France, Germany) and 40% is in two sectors (financials and materials). Valuation ratios are unattractive compared to its larger competitor iShares International Select Dividend ETF. DTH has suffered a share price decay over 40% since 2008 and distributions couldn’t keep pace with inflation since 2012. However, our benchmark IDV has not performed significantly better. This issue is not specific to these two funds: many high-yield ETFs have suffered significant capital decay over the years.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
