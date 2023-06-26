AlessandroPhoto

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

DTH strategy and portfolio

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) started investing operations on 06/16/2006 and tracks the WisdomTree International High Dividend Index. It has 538 holdings, a distribution yield of 5.7% and a total expense ratio of 0.58%. It pays quarterly distributions.

As described by WisdomTree, to be eligible in the index companies must:

pay regular cash dividends,

be incorporated in Japan, 15 European countries, Australia, Israel, Hong Kong or Singapore,

have a market capitalization of at least $200 million and an average daily dollar volume of at least $200,000.

The top 5% ranked by dividend yield and the bottom half of a risk ranking based on momentum and quality metrics are excluded. Then, companies ranking in the top 30% by highest dividend yield are selected for inclusion. They are excluded when they fall out of the top 35% by dividend yield. Their weights are adjusted based on dividends. The index is reconstituted once a year.

Components are mostly large and mega-cap companies (about 75% of asset value). Australia and the U.K. are the heaviest countries in the portfolio, almost tie (15.2% and 15.1%, respectively). They are followed by Japan (12.2%), France (10.4%) and Germany (10.1%). Other countries weigh less than 8% individually and 37% in aggregate. The next chart includes all countries with a weight over 1%, which represent 96% of the portfolio.

DTH country allocation (chart: author with WisdomTree data.)

The fund is heavy in financials (24.9% of assets), and to a lesser extent in materials (15.1%). Other sectors are below 10%. Technology is almost ignored.

DTH sectors ( chart: author with WisdomTree data.)

I will use as a benchmark one of the fund’s largest competitors among non-hedged ex-US dividend funds: iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV). IDV expense ratio is a bit lower (0.49%) and it has a much higher trading volume (770k vs. 50k shares/day on average). DTH is significantly more expensive regarding the usual valuation ratios, as reported in the next table.

DTH IDV P/E TTM 7.73 5.24 Price/book 1.08 0.82 Price/sales 0.81 0.72 Price/cash flow 4.8 4.1 Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table, represent 24.3% of asset value. Exposure to BHP Group is over 5%. Risks related to other companies are moderate. IDV also holds BHP Group, but other top holdings are different. Concentration is similar: about 5% in the top name and 28% in the top 10.

For convenience, U.S. tickers are listed below, whereas the fund holds stocks in primary exchanges.

US Ticker Name Primary Ticker Weight EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% BHP BHP Group Ltd. BHP AU 5.67% 19.47 7.55 10.37 8.94 NVS Novartis AG NOVN SW 3.83% -69.76 30.79 14.87 3.47 TTE TotalEnergies SE TTE FP 2.86% 24.93 6.73 5.48 5.22 HSBC HSBC Holdings plc HSBA LN 2.36% 97.86 6.78 6.23 5.49 RIO Rio Tinto RIO LN 2.30% -40.58 8.17 8.70 7.75 OTCPK:MBGYY Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBG GR 1.86% -39.30 5.39 N/A 7.33 SNY Sanofi SAN FP 1.39% 18.88 15.28 11.84 3.56 BTI British American Tobacco BATS LN 1.37% -13.14 9.35 6.91 8.16 OTCPK:BMWYY Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMW GR 1.33% -47.58 6.56 6.58 7.81 BP BP p.l.c. BP/ LN 1.31% 257.44 4.10 5.85 4.35 Click to enlarge

Fundamental data: Portfolio123

Past performance

The next chart compares total returns of DTH and IDV since 1/1/2008. DTH has lagged its competitor by about 16% in 15 years. The difference in annualized return is less impressive: less than one percentage point.

DTH vs. IDV since 1/1/2008 (Seeking Alpha)

However, DTH has outperformed in the last 12 months:

DTH vs. IDV, trailing 12 months ( Seeking Alpha)

Both funds have suffered a decay in share price of almost 43% since 2008:

DTH vs. IDV, share price return (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distribution has increased from $1.69 to $2.04 per share between 2012 and 2022. This dividend growth of 20.7% is below the cumulative inflation in the same time: about 29%, based on CPI. Our benchmark IDV has not done much better: 22.1%.

DTH distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund holds over 500 high-yield stocks from developed countries. About 63% of asset value is in five markets (U.K., Australia, Japan, France, Germany) and 40% is in two sectors (financials and materials). Valuation ratios are unattractive compared to its larger competitor iShares International Select Dividend ETF. DTH has suffered a share price decay over 40% since 2008 and distributions couldn’t keep pace with inflation since 2012. However, our benchmark IDV has not performed significantly better. This issue is not specific to these two funds: many high-yield ETFs have suffered significant capital decay over the years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.