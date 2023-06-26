Civitas Resources Just Became A Major Permian Player
Summary
- Civitas Resources, Inc. is a major $5 billion Permian Basin player that just made another acquisition to almost double its size.
- The company's relentless focus on efficiencies is enormous, the company has strong free cash flow at current prices.
- We expect the company to integrate the acquisition well, enabling future growth, and increased dividends or share repurchases.
Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) is a large shale producer with a market capitalization of more than $5 billion. The company recently announced a massive shale acquisition for $4.7 billion that'll almost double its size, opening up new opportunities. The company's scale will enable it to drive substantial future shareholder returns.
The Acquisition
The company's massive acquisition consists of Tap Rock and Hibernia with a combined 68k net acres.
The acquisition has well-integrated acreage, with the laterals needed to support longer drilling, especially in Hibernia. The wells perform quite well, and the price for the acquisition is well below a number of other recent Permian Basin deals. That strength will support the acquisition's ability to continue generating free cash flow ("FCF").
At $70/barrel, WTI with long-term risks to the industry, oil and natural gas aren't particularly popular.
The $4.7 billion acquisition comes at a mere 3.0x 2024E adjusted EBITDA or just $1.5 million per net undeveloped location. The company expects the acquisition to be profitable quickly. FCF/share and dividends/share are expected to increase 10% by the end of the year, with 35% and 20% respective improvements for next year.
That's an incredibly profitable acquisition. The company's cash on hand and credit facility will make up ~23% of the purchase price, while equity will make up another 20%. The majority, 57%, will be new unsecured debt to the tune of $2.7 billion. That's the riskiest portion, especially in a higher interest rate environment, and an unpopular industry.
Still, we expect the acquisition will persevere and generate strong returns for the company.
2023 Strategy
The company's strategy, thanks to its strong assets and financial positioning, is to continue generating shareholder returns.
The company has generated strong FCF, and we expect that to continue. The company's 1Q 2023 FCF was $186 million, annualized at an almost 16% FCF yield. The company's lease operating expenses were a mere $5.25 / barrel and the company's capex reinvestment rate was just 53%. The company has a proven ability to continue to generate cash flow.
The company has negative net leverage not counting a massive amount of liquidity. The company repurchased a massive $300 million shares in the quarter, and has continued to reduce its shares aggressively overall. The company's dividends for the 1H 2023 are just under $65 / share, or an 8% yield for 6 months. That continued FCF generation is impressive.
Overall, we expect the company to continue generating strong returns.
Asset Base
The company overall asset base outside of the acquisition remains incredibly strong.
The company has almost 500 thousand net acres. From this, the company manages to generate just under 160 thousand barrels/day in production. 45% of this is crude oil which has strong margins, while the company has a strong NGL business. 31% is gas, which remains tough to export, but is something the company can handle.
The core asset base will combine with its new assets to enable strong returns.
FCF Generation
The company has a unique ability to continue generating FCF.
The company has peer leading operating costs and a strong FCF yield. At current WTI prices, its FCF yield is roughly 15%. A $5 a barrel drop still protects comfortable double-digit shareholder returns. We expect the company to continue generating strong FCF and with its net cash position, make the company a valuable investment.
Financially, pre-acquisition, the company has a market leading position. The company has $400 million worth of debt (5% yield due October 2026) and $556 million in cash, meaning a net cash position. It has more than $1.5 billion in liquidity, and it has one of the strongest financial positions in the industry.
That positions the company incredibly well for the debt it needs for the acquisition.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. The company is very profitable at current prices but that changes when prices drop towards $50 or below for WTI which has happened below. At that level, the company will struggle to generate returns. We think its assets will continue to support it, but lower prices from an economic downturn are a risk still worth noting.
Conclusion
Civitas Resources has a strong portfolio of assets. The company's Permian Basin acquisition comes at a strong time for shale oil acquisitions, and helps to indicate the company's financial strength. The acquisition is expensive, but the company is managing dilution and starting with a great financial position, which will help it be immediately accretive.
The company has an incredibly low breakeven that will help protect it in a lower price environment. Additionally, the company is continuing to focus on relentless operational efficiency. We expect Civitas Resources, Inc. to continue generating strong dividends and repurchasing shares, making it a valuable long-term investment.
