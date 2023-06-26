Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity CEFs: What Kind Of Madness Is This? Sell GGT, Buy NBXG

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Gabelli Multimedia fund (GGT) is, right now, the most over-priced technology and multimedia focused CEF in history.
  • The fund has actually lost NAV during one of the great bull markets in technology this year. GGT's NAV started the year at $3.89 and it closed Friday at $3.83.
  • That's what happens when you have a 23.0% NAV yield that has very little chance of being covered by the fund's holdings and the end result is continued NAV erosion.
  • Compare that to the Neuberger & Berman Next Generation Connectivity fund (NBXG), whose NAV started the year at $11.63 and has grown to $12.89, even after distributions. And you can buy NBXG at an -18.9% market price discount instead of a ridiculous 77% market premium for GGT.
  • The valuation discrepancy, in my opinion, is so absurd, so insane, it's literally beyond comprehension. GGT should be worth no more than its NAV, and one day, GAMCO will have to cut GGT's $0.22/share quarterly distribution, unless they're willing to see GGT's NAV go to zero eventually.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of CEFs: Income + Opportunity get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Smart city and communication network concept. 5G. LPWA (Low Power Wide Area). Wireless communication.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

I'm utterly blown away by the naivety of investors in equity CEFs. The Gabelli Multimedia fund (NYSE:GGT), $6.78 current market price, is without a doubt, and in my opinion, potentially the worst risk/reward in technology funds today.

And yet clearly, there

View as PDF
Index Factsheet
13

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary.   ~ Douglas Albo 

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs:  Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.82K Followers
Looking for equity CEFs with the best income and appreciation potential?

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBXG, SPY, QQQ, CLM, CRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Paul Leibowitz profile picture
Paul Leibowitz
Today, 12:12 PM
Premium
Comments (2.27K)
Well done, and hilarious to boot!
J
JoeMonte
Today, 11:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.43K)
Excellent summary!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.