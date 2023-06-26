Gibraltar Industries: Improved Earnings And Reasonable Valuation

ArtistGNDphotography

Investment thesis

The stock of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) experienced a significant correction after reaching its all-time high in 2021, mainly attributed to the underperformance of its high-growth ag-tech and renewable segment. However, there are currently indications of recovery in these segments, which leads me to believe that they will perform well in the coming quarters. This recovery is expected to be further bolstered by the rebound in the residential segment and the ongoing strong performance of the infrastructure segment.

While the stock has already rebounded from its recent lows, I maintain a bullish outlook on the stock. I believe there is still room for further growth, given the anticipated earnings growth that the company is likely to experience in the near future.

Business overview and recent stock price movement

Gibraltar Industries provides products and engineering services to the renewable, ag-tech, residential, and infrastructure end markets. These end markets also serve as the reporting segments for the company.

The residential segment primarily deals in home improvement items such as centralized mail systems, roof and foundation ventilation systems gutter guards, and so on. This segment is the largest contributor to the consolidated revenue as well as segment operating profit. In FY22 the segment generated $767 million in sales as compared to $1.39 billion of consolidated sales or 55% of the consolidated sales.

The renewable segment derives revenue via providing design engineering, manufacturing, and installation of solar racking and electrical balance of systems to major solar energy projects. The segment contributed $377 million or 27% to the consolidated sales in FY22.

The ag-tech segment primarily serves the Cannabis and food produce growers by providing designing and manufacturing greenhouse equipment and maintenance on a regular basis. The segment contributed $169 million to the consolidated sales in FY22.

The infrastructure segment provides products such as structural bearings, expansion joints, pavement seals, and so on for infrastructure projects. The segment contributed $76 million or 5% to the consolidated sales in FY22.

Among all the segments, the residential segment stands out as the most stable business due to the nature of its product, which experiences a replacement demand of around 70-80%. In contrast, the other three segments heavily rely on the timelines and commencement of major projects. Since these projects are typically large-scale endeavors, the demand for these segments tends to be volatile and inconsistent. Consequently, the majority of stock price movement is associated with these segments, particularly the Renewable and Agtech segments, as they are high-growth segments.

The stock price of Gibraltar Industries experienced a correction, declining from a peak of approximately $100 in early 2021 to around $40 earlier this year. This decline can be attributed to multiple factors, including the underperformance of the Agtech segment, the impact of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (ULFPA) on the renewable segment (more details to follow), and more recently inventory reduction in the channels associated with the residential segment.

Quarterly segment-wise revenue data.

Company data, BI Insights

What is ULFPA? And how the renewable segment can perform in the near to mid-term?

Uyghur forced labor prevention act was enacted in June 2022. The act requires importers of solar panels to the US to validate that the components of imported goods were not sourced from the Xinjiang region of China. Consequently, importers of solar panels were not able to supply in the US market, resulting in delays in solar power projects and demand for the renewable segment. The act put even more pressure on the segment, which was already under pressure due to the supply chain issues and inflation. Consequently, the segment witnessed a sharp decrease in revenue in the recent quarters.

Currently, several solar panel suppliers are making progress in understanding and meeting the custom requirements imposed by the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. This development suggests a gradual improvement in the supply of solar panels. The management anticipates that solar panel supply will flow into the US market in the upcoming quarters. This positive outlook is expected to contribute to improved earnings for the renewable segment.

How other segments should perform in the near to mid-term

The ag-tech segment of Gibraltar Industries has faced prolonged underperformance, primarily attributable to supply chain challenges and project recouping issues. However, the outlook for the segment is positive as significant projects progress. During the latest earnings call, management highlighted that the segment currently boasts its highest level of project pipeline to date. Once these projects begin to materialize, the ag-tech segment is expected to reap the benefits. The increased project flow is anticipated to drive growth and improve the performance of the segment in the coming quarters.

The infrastructure segment has been performing well recently, primarily due to the increased investment in infrastructure projects from both the federal and state governments. This surge in spending is a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which has provided a significant boost to the segment. This favorable trend is expected to continue as the government has recently reached a debt ceiling agreement. Therefore, the infrastructure segment is likely to benefit from this sustained tailwind in the foreseeable future.

The residential segment initially experienced strong performance after the pandemic, but towards the end of 2022, it faced challenges due to inventory destocking in the channels. However, according to management, the inventory levels at the channels have returned to normal levels, and further destocking is highly unlikely. Additionally, US consumers have a favorable financial position with excess cash in banks, which suggests that the segment should remain resilient in the near term.

Overall, the outlook for Gibraltar Industries in the near term appears promising. The renewable and ag-tech segments are expected to transition from underperforming to achieving normal earnings, potentially benefiting from project flow and improved supply chain conditions. The infrastructure segment is projected to continue over earning due to increased infrastructure spending driven by government initiatives. The residential segment, while experiencing some temporary challenges, is expected to maintain a normal earning growth trajectory. These factors collectively suggest an overall improved performance for the company in the near term.

Is ROCK a buy at the current valuation?

Over the past decade, Gibraltar Industries' stock price has generally traded within the range of 8-12 times EV/EBITDA (TTM) valuation, with the exception of the post-pandemic rally when the valuation reached as high as 24 times EV/EBITDA (TTM). Currently, the stock is trading around 10-11 times EV/EBITDA, which falls within the historical average range. Therefore, the current stock price of Gibraltar Industries can be considered neither expensive nor cheap.

Historical EV/EBITDA

Seeking Alpha

Based on the positive near-term prospects of the company, I anticipate higher EBITDA to be reported in the coming quarters. In FY22, the company reported $173 million of EBITDA. I believe that this figure could grow to approximately $200 million, considering the improving prospects of the renewable and ag-tech segment. Even if the EV/EBITDA multiple remains around 10-11 times, the company's enterprise value could reach $2-2.2 billion, compared to the current enterprise value of $1.85 billion. Assuming a constant net cash/debt balance of $60 million, the market capitalization should be around $1.94 - 2.14 billion, indicating an upside potential of 8% - 19% for the stock.

Risk

The thesis surrounding the rebound of the Renewable and Agtech segments forms a significant part of the investment outlook. If these segments fail to achieve the anticipated rebound, it could lead to less favorable returns on the stock. Additionally, it is important to consider the potential impact of a full-blown recession on the residential segment, which serves as a major contributor to the company's revenue.

Takeaway

Given the expectation that Rock's underearning segments, such as Renewable and Agtech, will return to normal earnings in the coming quarters, coupled with the growth potential of the infrastructure segment and the resilience of the Residential segment, the overall outlook for the company appears positive. Additionally, considering that the current valuation of the stock is in line with the historical average, it suggests a reasonable valuation.