valiantsin suprunovich

A Quick Take On Unifoil Holdings, Inc.

Unifoil Holdings, Inc. (UNFL) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures paper products for consumer goods packaging.

Given UNFL’s declining top line revenue, swing to cash used in operations, low net margin, and selling shareholder activity, my outlook on the IPO is Bearish [Sell].

Unifoil Overview

Fairfield, New Jersey-based Unifoil Holdings, Inc. was founded to develop plastic-free, 100% recyclable consumer goods packaging products.

Management is headed by president, Chairman and CEO Joseph Funicelli, who has been with the firm since November 1998 and was previously, and the company says he has "extensive experience in the packaging industry."

The company’s primary offerings utilize its UniLustre metalizing technologies that metalize paper "without any lamination or film resulting in a custom product with a reflective metallic look or holographic eye-catching design."

As of March 31, 2023, Unifoil has booked fair market value investment of $8.6 million in equity investment from investors, including Raghunathan Sarma and others.

The company also has substantial debt obligations (approx. $15.7 million as of June 21, 2023) to Raghuathan Sarma.

Unifoil - Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues consumer goods manufacturer clients via its direct sales and marketing efforts.

Unifoil's products are used by consumers brands including "Anheuser-Busch, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, Church and Dwight, GSK plc, Revlon, Scientific Games, British American Tobacco, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco and other Fortune 500 companies."

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 12.7% 2022 9.8% 2021 11.1% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell to negative (1.8x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 -1.8 2022 1.8 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Unifoil’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for aluminum foil packaging was an estimated $33.6 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $47.8 million by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are demand from customers for eye-catching designs and environmentally-friendly processes as well as advancements in technology and cost reductions for customized design.

Also, as an example, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. aluminum foil packaging market through 2028:

U.S. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Dart Container Corporation

Huhtamäki Oyj

Berry Global Group

Genpak

Sonoco Products Company

The Paper Excellence Group

Resolute Forest Products

Stora Enso Oyj

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Silgan Holdings

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Elopak UK Limited

Unifoil Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue

Reduced gross profit but variable gross margin

Lower operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 6,307,020 -18.4% 2022 $ 30,216,998 22.1% 2021 $ 24,738,047 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 1,072,633 -15.9% 2022 $ 4,739,798 4.4% 2021 $ 4,538,484 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 17.01% 0.5% 2022 15.69% -14.5% 2021 18.35% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 272,819 4.3% 2022 $ 1,768,609 5.9% 2021 $ 1,801,894 7.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 30,936 0.5% 2022 $ 759,705 12.0% 2021 $ 907,305 14.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (983,319) 2022 $ 1,030,581 2021 $ 1,307,633 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of March 31, 2023, Unifoil had $1.0 million in cash and $27.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $51,828.

Unifoil Holdings, Inc. IPO Details

Unifoil intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering three million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering for sale approximately 215,000 shares by selling shareholders.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $75.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 22.13%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

The firm is an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of Net Proceeds (SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not presently "involved in any material legal proceedings or claims."

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Boustead Securities and Sutter Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Unifoil

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $67,786,400 Enterprise Value $75,480,789 Price / Sales 2.35 EV / Revenue 2.62 EV / EBITDA 51.41 Earnings Per Share $0.04 Operating Margin 5.10% Net Margin 1.76% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 22.13% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $51,828 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.08% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 15.08 CapEx Ratio 1.06 Revenue Growth Rate -18.39% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Commentary About Unifoil’s IPO

UNFL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its manufacturing capacity and capability enhancements and for general working capital.

The company’s financials have produced decreasing top line revenue, lowered gross profit but variable gross margin, reduced operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $51,828.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue has varied even as revenue has decreased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to negative (1.8x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

UNFL’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent heavily on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for aluminum foil packaging is large and expected to grow at only a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Boustead Securities is the lead underwriter, and the ten IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (44.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its significant debt load and exposure to inflationary pressures.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 2.62x.

Given the firm’s declining top line revenue, swing to cash used in operations, low net margin and selling shareholder activity, my outlook on the Unifoil Holdings, Inc. IPO is Bearish [Sell].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.