Japan Stands Out From Developed Pack

Summary

  • We see the outlook brightening for Japanese stocks vs. developed peers given fewer supply constraints, supportive monetary policy and corporate reforms.
  • Developed market short-term bond yields rose last week after the Bank of England hiked rates again. We see central banks compelled to hold policy tight.
  • We’re gauging U.S. consumer spending and inflation in the PCE data out this week. We expect to see still-persistent inflation in U.S. and euro area data.

Selective focus of Japanese flag in blurry world map with coins. Japan economy and wealth concept.

John Kevin

Transcript

Japan is starting to look different from other developed markets. And investors are taking notice.

We have been underweight developed market stocks. For Japan, we were concerned about risks tied to the Bank of Japan scrapping its cap

Foreign investment in Japanese stocks has surged since April, above 5 trillion yen, but remains well below the 25 trillion yen peak in 2015.

Cumulative Foreign Flows Into Japanese equities, 2012-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute and Japan Ministry of Finance, with data from Refinitiv Datastream, June 2023)

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

