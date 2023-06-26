Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon Faces A New Speed Bump

Jun. 26, 2023 11:52 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Summary

  • FTC has filed a complaint against Amazon that it used a “deceptive” web design to sign-up users for Prime subscription and made it difficult for them to cancel.
  • Subscriptions are a major business segment for Amazon which contributes over $35 billion annually to the company’s revenue base.
  • This complaint is likely to be a minor speed bump as it is usually very difficult to prove what is an easy or hard signup/cancellation process.
  • At the current growth rate, subscription revenue should reach $100 billion by 2030 which makes this business a key driver for future valuation growth.
  • Despite some regulatory challenges, Amazon stock is a good bet at the current price point as the company has a number of growth businesses.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is facing another FTC complaint which claims that the company “tricked” customers into signing up for Prime subscriptions and also made it very difficult to cancel them. The company

Renewal rate for Prime membership.

Statista

Monthly churn rate in streaming services.

Antenna

Growth rate and revenue of Subscription segment in the last few quarters.

Amazon Filings

Revenue estimates for Amazon 2 fiscal years ahead.

Ycharts

PS ratio and YoY quarterly revenue growth rate of Netflix and Spotify.

Ycharts

I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

