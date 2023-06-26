Justin Sullivan

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) reports their fiscal Q3 '23 financial results on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, before the opening bell.

Analyst consensus is expecting $0.84 in earnings per share (per IBES data by Refinitiv) on $34.2 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year decline in EPS of -13% on 5% revenue growth.

Current consensus for WBA's fiscal Q4 '23 ending Aug 31, '23 is expecting EPS of $1.08 on slightly better revenue of $34.5 billion, for expected y.y growth of 35% on 6% revenue growth.

WBA has been on a 5-quarter slide of negative y.y EPS growth despite slightly stronger revenue growth, so that slide will look to end with the August '23 quarter.

That being said - looking at the numbers - Walgreens continues its slide into obscurity amidst dramatic changes in the retail drug store business in the last 5 - 10 years.

Looking at EPS and revenue estimate revisions:

WBA EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv)

Readers can see how since 12/31/22, the WBA EPS estimate for fiscal '23 has not changed much (that's a good sign) while the fiscal EPS estimate for 2024 is down about 1%.

However since 12/31/21, the fiscal 2023 EPS estimate has been slashed 13% while fiscal 2024 has seen negative revisions of 13% as well.

WBA revenue revisions (IBERS data by Refinitiv)

Here's the rub on Walgreens' EPS estimates: as readers can see from revenue revisions, top line growth has remained fairly healthy and not seen negative revisions, but is expected to grow at a low single-digit rate.

Any business that has growing revenue and negative EPS growth typically has a margin problem.

Here's a bigger issue: Cash-flow and free-cash-flow

annual cash-flow / free-cash CFFO FCF Price-to-sales 2023 (Estimated) $2.0 $1.0 0.20 2022 $4.98 $2.21 0.21 2021 $5.6 $2.77 0.33 2020 $5.5 $3.20 0.23 2019 $5.6 $3.2 0.36 2018 $8.3 $2.1 0.56 2017 $7.25 $5.8 0.61 2016 $7.8 $4.0 0.74 Click to enlarge

* fiscal year ends 8/31

* Source: valuation spreadsheet

10-year trend in Operating and Net profit margins

Operating Mgn Net pft mgn Trailing 4-qtr 2.21% 1.54% Trailing 12-qtr 3.36% 2.75% Trailing 2-qtr 3.95% 3.24% Trailing 30-qtr 4.36% 3.53% Trailing 40-qtr 4.66% 3.62% Click to enlarge

Source: valuation spreadsheet

Valuation:

Since Covid and the re-opening, which brought foot traffic back into the stores, WBA has looked cheap on a valuation basis.

Trading at $31 per share WBA is trading at 6 - 7x forward earnings, which are expected to grow 6% to 9% in fiscal '24 - '25. The cash-flow valuation looks a little richer at 16x cash-flow and 27x free-cash, after trading at 7 - 9 cash-flow the last 5 years.

The tough valuation metric, which resembles Sears Holdings and other failing retailers, is price-to-sales and it currently yields 0.21x, or $1 in market cap for every $5 in revenue, which isn't a confidence builder for the investor.

However, Morningstar has maintained their $48 "fair value" estimate, which takes some chops given the price action in the stock.

Another plus for WBA is the nearly 6% dividend yield, and the 4.5% free-cash-flow yield on the stock.

Trading at just under book value at $34 per share, WBA might look enticing, but when you add in all the goodwill packed on in the last 10 years, tangible book value is ($15) per share.

All readers have to do is look at the two tables above, i.e. the cash-flow trends and the trailing averages in operating and profit margin, you have to wonder where the bottom is, if there is one.

Qualitative Discussion and Summary

This article or an earnings summary will likely be the last article written on Walgreens on Seeking Alpha. I've followed the stock since the mid-1990's, went through the Dan Jorndt years, when the business model was simpler and then saw the post growth-stock years, which was 2000 to 2009, when CVS outperformed and Walgreens' business model began to bleed at the edges.

To summarize the qualitative review of the business, the prescription side of Walgreens business is seeing pressure from drug reimbursement, which could continue to worsen over the next few years thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), giving Medicare the power to set prices on prescription drugs (Merck announced in the last few weeks that they are suing to try and limit the IRA's influence). Simultaneously, Walgreens is seeing pressure on front-end margins thanks to "shrink" (i.e. retail theft) and the fact that most of their front-end convenience products can be bought anywhere.

The halcyon days of the Walgreens business model was "you came in for the prescription, and you left with a few higher-margin convenience items" which fattened the margins of Walgreens for years. But the last 20 years, those margins have slowly been eroded. (See the Operating and Net Profit Margin table above.)

Personally I thought when Walgreens merged with Alliance Boots in 2014 and Stefano Pessina became an operating officer (obviously in hindsight) wasn't a plus for the stock. The acquisitions and investments, which led to a lot of goodwill, are never a good sign.

The other part of the story today - which to be frank since I don't understand it - is the branching out into broader healthcare areas - like VillageMD and Summit Health, which seem to me to be more capital intensive than the existing retail store business, and thus require greater capex even as cash-flow and free-cash-flow dwindle.

I can't be sure that WBA won't rally $5 - $10 after earnings next week given how depressed the stock is, or even trade up to the Morningstar "fair value" estimate of $48 per share, (Morningstar is usually correct in their longer-term take on fundamentals), but the financials look grim. The dividend is consuming all of WBA's free-cash-flow, although fortunately WBA hasn't added a lot of debt (yet), but that also means there is no stock being repurchased, while it's trading at prices that make more sense to do so.

It's a very tough business with very tough economics, and - at least as of today - it's tough to see a way out for Roz Brewer and the management team at Walgreens. I previously owned CVS, but sold it all the day President Trump was elected President in November '16. I remember standing in a queue to vote and I read the headline that CVS missed the quarter badly that morning, and I sold the stock later that day and never bought it back. CVS has had to try and vertically integrate by buying Aetna in 2018, but CVS is trading today where it was in late 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The sector remains under considerable pressure.

Walgreens is one of America's great companies, at least it was for years, in the back half of the 20th Century, but it's a much tougher road to hoe today.

My clients have not owned the stock for a while. Watching Bed Bath, and UnderArmour and other retailers try to survive over the years after the tipping point, is tough to watch. Walgreens may not be there yet, but it feels like it's getting close.

Morningstar assigns a "no moat" to Walgreens, with low-single-digit secular growth expected in revenue and flat profit margins for the stock.

Personally I thought re-opening after Covid would bring foot traffic back into the stores and help margins, but that wasn't the case, and if it did happen the effect was temporary.

Hopefully the negativity of this article marks a bottom for the stock, and investors start to see improved cash-flow and free-cash-flow and better margins going forward. However until that's the case, particularly looking at that cash-flow table, I'd be wary of owning the stock.

These negative trends have to change.