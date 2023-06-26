Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens Earnings Preview: Running To Stand Still

Jun. 26, 2023
Summary

  • Walgreens is expected to report a year-over-year decline in EPS of 13% on 5% revenue growth for fiscal Q3 '23.
  • The company has been struggling with negative EPS growth and margin problems, despite slightly stronger revenue growth.
  • Walgreens faces pressure from competitors and a challenging business environment, making it difficult to see a way out for the management team.

State Of California Cuts Ties With Walgreens Over Company Not Carrying Abortion Pill In 21 States

Justin Sullivan

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) reports their fiscal Q3 '23 financial results on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, before the opening bell.

Analyst consensus is expecting $0.84 in earnings per share (per IBES data by Refinitiv) on $34.2 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year decline

y

WBA EPS estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv)

y

WBA revenue revisions (IBERS data by Refinitiv)

Comments (1)

R
Rantz
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (1.12K)
Thanks for the review. Watching closely, will likely sell my WBA today; too leary of the ER
