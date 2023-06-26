Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tracking Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

Jun. 26, 2023 12:07 PM ETBBWI, KKR, MA, SG, WDAY, MSFT, TSM, AMZN, DKS, BKNG, TDG, RH, UNH, CRM, LPLA, PTC, V, ASML, FND, EPAM, AMD, IBN, MRNA, HDB
John Vincent
Summary

  • Lone Pine Capital's 13F portfolio value increased from $10.48B to $10.80B in Q1 2023, with the number of holdings decreasing from 30 to 29.
  • New stakes were established in KKR & Company and Bill Holdings, while Thermo Fisher Scientific, First Citizens Bancshares, and Equifax were disposed of.
  • The top five positions, accounting for ~35% of the 13F assets, are Workday, Microsoft, Taiwan Semi, Bath & Body Works, and Amazon.
Small Tiger

Antagain

John Vincent
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

