Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nurture Ambev S.A. But Don't Gulp It

Jun. 26, 2023 12:13 PM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)BUD1 Comment
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Ambev S.A. is rated a hold by us for retail value investors due to its near 52-week high share price, potential dividend cuts, and growth challenges.
  • The beverage company faces headwinds from macroeconomics, aggressive competitors, and higher costs in the industry.
  • Despite strong analyst ratings, we believe Ambev's current investment outlook is less favorable for small investors.

Unloading drinks from a Ambev beverage company truck on a street in downtown Marilia

Alfribeiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Taste Is Flat

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), a beer brewer and distributor of beverages and food items, appears to us a less valuable investment for retail value investors than for those with greater risk tolerance. Despite strong

chart

Beer Market (mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/south-america-beer-market)

chart

Ambev Markets (statista.com/statistics/589594/ambev-sales-volume-share-worldwide-business-segment/)

chart

Dividend Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/ABEV/dividends/dividend-safety)

chart

Revenue and Earnings (seekingalpha.com/symbol/ABEV)

chart

Quant Rating/Factor Grades (seekingalpha.com/symbol/ABEV/ratings/quant-ratings)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.13K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
presikakid
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (122)
Sounds like a Sell rather than a Buy based on your analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.