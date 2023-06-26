Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TC Energy: High Yield And Exposure To The Energy Transition

Jun. 26, 2023
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TC Energy Corporation is one of the largest midstream corporations in North America, boasting operations stretching from Canada to Mexico.
  • The company makes the majority of its income from transporting and storing natural gas, which differentiates it from liquids-focused peers.
  • The company promotes itself as a "sustainable energy" firm, but the majority of its growth spending is on natural gas pipelines.
  • The company's debt level is a lot higher than we really want to see and is quite a bit higher than other Canadian midstream companies.
  • The current 6.89% yield appears to be quite sustainable going forward.
A view of the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline with Summer Colors

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is a Canadian midstream company that primarily transports natural gas throughout Canada and the United States. The company has also begun to get involved in the emerging renewable energy space, which is likely an attempt

TC Energy Asset Map

WTI Price YTD

TRP Annual OCF

TRP Adjusted EBITDA by Commodity

Global Natural Gas Demand Through 2050

TRP Growth Spending Program

TRP Growth Rate

TRP Dividend History

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.85K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act upon it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

frankomd profile picture
frankomd
Today, 12:44 PM
Premium
Comments (16)
Nice review. Thanks.
