Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) management is making a big bet on Topgolf. They are doing this by taking on more debt to build out Topgolf facilities and subsequently foregoing free cash flow today for even more down the road. Net debt in as of the end of Q1 2023 rose to $2.2 billion compared to $1.45 billion as of the end of Q1 2022. The net leverage ratio increased to 4.1x trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA as of the end of Q1 2023 compared to 3x as of the end of Q1 2022.

Topgolf Callaway Leverage Ratios (Q1 Earnings Presentation)

Management is guiding for the company to be free cash flow positive by the end of the year but this type of heavy investment is not typical during a high interest period where monetary policy may push the economy into recession. I believe the market’s trepidation can be attributed to this fear. This fear can be gauged from the fact that the stock trades at a comparable EBITDA multiple to its peers even when Topgolf is growing like a weed and has generated stellar cash-on-cash returns up to this point.

Normally this type of business would command a premium multiple, but a bad recession could crush both growth and Topgolf facility returns, leaving the company highly leveraged in a period where consumers are pulling back spending on leisure. This in turn could suffocate the business as interest expenses consume all operating income.

While the market is wary of this heavy investment, management is not. Commentary from interviews, earnings calls and investor presentations has all been overwhelmingly positive on the long-term growth and unit economics of Topgolf facilities. This is in addition to the insider buying over the past few months. It seems that management is trying to convince the market to be as confident as they are but I think the recession fears for the second half of this year and into next year are overwhelming any bullish views on Topgolf's growth and economics.

The bullish thesis points to high cash-on-cash returns per facility, and the fact that these favorable economics are protected by barriers to entry.

As I mentioned above, the main reasons for concern come from the fact that the business is highly leveraged going into potential economic weakness.

In this article I’ll discuss both the positives and negatives, discuss valuation, and compare Topgolf Callaway to an industry peer, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF). With these factors in mind, I think Topgolf Callaway may provide great returns but it may be prudent to keep position sizing small due to the risk that the high leverage creates.

Positive Facility Economics and Demand Trends

Management is betting that the high returns on facility investments and the general modern golf demand trends will not only continue, but improve over time. The following are the most recently updated target unit economics for Topgolf facilities.

Topgolf Target Unit Economics (Topgolf Callaway Investor Presentation)

I think the target estimate for cash-on-cash returns is the most important metric here. This figure was recently updated from 40-50% to the 50-60%. It is calculated by taking facility 4-wall adjusted EBITDAR less annual building rent, annual ground rent and maintenance capex, all divided by Topgolf’s construction cost after financing. This is essentially facility free cash flow divided by cash paid to build the facility.

It’s important to note that construction costs are after financing. The way Topgolf funds these facilities is that they will cover 100% of the cost with cash up front, then they will borrow for 75% of that cost at a high single digit interest rate, with the last 25% considered as the cash paid to build the facility. This last 25% is the denominator when calculating cash-on-cash returns.

If this 50-60% target is met, or anything close to this target, these facility will be considered great investments. Borrowing at a 9% rate to earn a 50-60% return is a sure way to create shareholder value. But it remains to be seen if these returns are achievable and sustainable. Management is clearly confident but the market is not. I think the sustainability of these returns comes down to three factors: barriers to entry, continued growth of modern golf trends, and the strength of the economy.

Sustainability of Topgolf Facility Cash-On-Cash Returns

Excess returns are usually fleeting in competitive markets. However the cost and difficulty of building one of these facilities creates a barrier to entry, especially in a high rate and slowing economic environment.

Building Topgolf-type facilities is a long process that starts with planning and approval from local governments. Topgolf benefits from having experience working with city officials to gain approval to begin construction. This has been gained from years of trial and error that makes this process very efficient. New entrants into the market won’t have this know-how which makes building these types of facilities costly and time consuming.

Along with this, not many are willing to put up the capital to build out these types of facilities given the current economic uncertainty. Not only is Topgolf willing to put up cash, but they’re willing to take on debt because they have such high confidence in their 50% target of cash-on-cash returns. Competitors in the market don't have this type of confidence and more importantly, lenders wouldn’t have confidence in the new entrants. This leads to higher costs of capital and generally discourages new entrants.

This reminds me of the infrastructure competitive advantage that Amazon (AMZN) enjoys. It has invested hundreds of billions into building out its fulfillment network in the US and a new entrants would be crushed if they tried to compete. Topgolf is not as entrenched in people’s lives as Amazon is but the management team clearly understands the competitive advantage that would come with achieving scale as soon as possible. I think this explains their willingness to push investment when no one else wants to.

Modern Golf Trends

Topgolf Callaway’s management team describes modern golf as the mix of on-course and off-course golf. The expansion of off-course golf especially, is driving an increase in the addressable market as it’s a much more accessible activity for those with no golf experience. In a podcast appearance on “The World According to Boyar”, Chip Brewer, the CEO of Topgolf Callaway described Topgolf’s target total addressable market as “everyone”.

Modern Golf Trends (Topgolf Callaway Earnings Presentation)

It’s difficult for me to judge whether these clear positive trends will continue. It seems to be early days of this growth and the only thing that I believe would reverse this is a bad recession.

Slowing Economic Activity

In the same podcast I mentioned above, Chip Brewer mentioned that golf participation has generally not reacted to light recessions. This is comforting but those observations were before off-course golf was as popular. It's possible that off-course golf may see more of a reaction than on-course golf in the case of a mild recession despite the chart above showing small differences in the financial well-being between on-course and off-course customers.

I also think the case of a severe recession should not be discounted. It seems unlikely at the moment but it could be catastrophic for the business due to the leverage. The leverage is fine if growth continues with an attractive return on Topgolf facilities but free cash flow is currently negative and if it doesn’t turn positive this year as is expected, refinancing could be more difficult and more expensive.

Valuation and Acushnet Comparison

Returns should be quite high from here if long term guidance for Topgolf facility unit economics and total adjusted EBITDA are met.

Topgolf Callaway Long Term EBITDA Guidance (Topgolf Callaway Investor Presentation)

If $800m in adjusted EBITDA were achieved, it implies the target unit economics of Topgolf (50-60% cash-on-cash returns, 35% EBITDAR margins) were achieved. I assume the EBITDA multiple on the business would be higher at that point than it is now, and at more of a premium to peers given the proven high ROIC and growth. Its current trailing EV/EBITDA ratio is about 13 and I can see this expand to 15 conservatively. Using a multiple of 15 on $800m in adjusted EBITDA in 2025 leads to an enterprise value of $12b, compared to $7.2b today. This would lead to about 20% returns per year for the stock assuming a similar amount of debt.

If this long-term EBITDA target is not reached, I assume the multiple will be lower and returns will not be adequate. For example, if 2025 EBITDA totals $700m and the multiple remains at 13, 2025 enterprise value would be about $9.1b which would lead to 8% returns per year for the stock.

Right now, Topgolf Callaway trades at a similar EV/EBITDA multiple as its industry peer Acushnet Holdings, despite owning Topgolf which is growing rapidly and earning stellar returns on invested capital. Some may assume that Topgolf deserves a premium multiple, but Acushnet’s golf equipment and apparel segments are superior to Topgolf Callaway’s non-Topgolf golf equipment and apparel segments. In addition to this, Acushnet operates with much less leverage, will generate material free cash flow this year, and is returning capital to shareholders via a dividend and share repurchases.

Despite how attractive Topgolf’s returns and growth are, the market is preferring Acushnet’s current higher free cash flow yield and is waiting for Topgolf Callaway to prove its long term Topgolf story in the face of recessionary concerns.

Final Thoughts

Topgolf has proven to be a very valuable asset as facilities have historically generated high cash-on-cash returns, far above the cost of capital, and have continued to grow same venue sales over time. These returns are possible due to high barriers to entry due to the difficulty in constructing Topgolf-type facilities and due to growing demand. I would generally assume this would lead the company to trade at a premium multiple to its peers that don’t own an asset like that, but the market seems to be wary of the effects of an economic slowdown on the business especially given its high leverage.

If long term guidance is met, I expect returns for the stock to be quite high as the earnings grow and the market assigns it a higher multiple for proving its value. Returns may even be fine if long term targets aren’t met as the current multiple is relatively low and in line with peers. The main concern for investors should be the high leverage going into a potential recession. This could be catastrophic for the business as interest expenses would consume all of its operating income and refinancing would be difficult.