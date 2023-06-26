Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Murphy Oil: A Small But Solid Domestic E&P Company

Jun. 26, 2023 12:28 PM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Murphy Oil Corporation reported a net income of $191.64 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
  • The company produced 172.508K Boep/d in the first quarter, comprising 60% of liquids.
  • Murphy Oil maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share in 1Q23.
  • I suggest accumulating Murphy Oil between $34 and $35, potentially lowering support to $33.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

FreezeFrames

Introduction

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is an independent global oil and natural gas exploration and production company I have followed on Seeking Alpha since October 2017.

The company released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, 2023. Company presentation can

Table

MUR at a Glance (MUR Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Map

MUR Offshore Gulf of Mexico (MUR Presentation)

Chart

MUR Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Note: Revenues from oil and gas production were $796.231 million.

Chart

MUR 1Q23 Revenue per Segment (Fun Trading)

Chart

MUR Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different calculation, including divestiture.

Chart

MUR Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

The company produced 172.508K Boep/d in the first quarter, comprising 60% of liquids.

The offshore section, mainly the Gulf of Mexico, represents 52% of the total output 1Q23.

Chart

MUR 1Q23 Production per Region (Fun Trading)

Onshore U.S. oil prices were $74.98 a barrel in 1Q23, down significantly from the $93.87 realized last year.

Chart

MUR Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

Below is how the equivalent production is spread between oil, NGL, and natural gas. Liquids represented 61.2% of the total output.

Highlights for the first quarter: (press release)

  • Exceeded upper end of guidance range with production of 172.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), including more than 94 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD)
  • Commenced production at Samurai #5 in Green Canyon 432 in the Gulf of Mexico, with eight wells from the Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai fields now producing at King’s Quay
  • Named apparent high bidder on six deepwater blocks in the Gulf of Mexico Federal Lease Sale 259
  • Brought online 10 operated wells in the Eagle Ford Shale and five operated wells in the Tupper Montney, with production meeting company expectations

Chart

MUR Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Net debt was $1.51 billion at the end of March 2023. The Debt is an unsecured senior credit facility, not subject to semi-annual borrowing base redetermination.

Murphy had approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity on March 31, 2023, with no borrowings on the $800 million credit facility.

Table

MUR Balance Sheet (MUR Presentation)

Table

MUR CapEx and Production 2Q23 (MUR Presentation)

Chart

MUR TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.28K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term MUR occasionally.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.