BlackBerry Stock Q1 Earnings Preview: What To Watch For

Jun. 26, 2023 12:15 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CA6 Comments
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackBerry Limited is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter FY 2024 earnings on June 28 after the market closing bell.
  • Going by empirical evidence, it is reasonable to expect the upcoming earnings report to have a meaningful impact on BB stock price.
  • Investors will have to focus on a few different data points to evaluate whether BlackBerry is nearing an inflection point in its turnaround story.
BlackBerry QNX building in Kanata, Canada

Earnings surprises can and will move markets. In fact, research by Prof. Eli Bartov reveals how positive earnings surprises can shape the future market performance of a company. Investors are often drawn into the quarterly earnings of companies they

BB stock price changes after quarterly earnings

Light vehicle sales estimates from January to May by country

    Comments (6)

    mag1205 profile picture
    mag1205
    Today, 1:25 PM
    Comments (7.58K)
    I agree with your outlook but keep holding my BB shares (dead money) for few more years still keep believing this company making use of AI in their Cybersecurity. Why BlackBerry hasn't made inroads of Cybersecurity more aggressively, baffles me since acquiring Cylance and sitting on it?
    Racer-X profile picture
    Racer-X
    Today, 12:28 PM
    Comments (8.59K)
    This trump card not being properly recognized:

    1. " Unfortunately, this business segment still accounts for a small share of company revenue. For context, the IoT business segment reported revenue of $206 million in Fiscal 2023, accounting for 31.4% of total revenue. The cybersecurity segment, on the other hand, accounted for 64% of company revenue in Fiscal 2023. Of the two segments, the IoT segment is the fastest-growing and the most profitable."

    Actually, 31% is a HUGE share. And it's growing so rapidly that it will soon overtake CYBER, which only needs to hold its ground. It doesn't need a dramatic turn as you suggest. To the contrary, IOT will pull margins up with Law of Inertia on its back, superceding Cyber. Cyber is mere icing on the cake.

    It goes on to imply high risk, but it's actually very low risk at this price. The fact that sentiment is low makes it low risk, drawing on the field of behavioral finance. Your analysis does not take into account white swans, which are sure to come. Partnerships, mergers, and/or acquisitions. They always come to blindside, hence the whole contrarian advantage. Black swans derail the rosy pictures, and the white nights always derail the black halos. It's this eternal gift that keeps giving.
    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    Today, 12:33 PM
    Investing Group LeaderPremium
    Comments (1.02K)
    @Racer-X If you read my article again, you'd find that I want this to happen too. IoT is where the company can make money for now (which is shown with gross profit margin data for the most recent financial year) but there is no way BlackBerry will be even remotely profitable by 2025 (which is the stated target of the company) without a turnaround in the cybersecurity segment. That is why we need to focus on both these segments before jumping on board.
    Racer-X profile picture
    Racer-X
    Today, 12:34 PM
    Comments (8.59K)
    @Dilantha De Silva It doesn't need to be profitable on a GAAP basis by 2025. It needs only to exceed expectations - the Street's expectations.
    TopGun2 profile picture
    TopGun2
    Today, 12:54 PM
    Premium
    Comments (1.49K)
    @Racer-X it needs a new CEO. When Chen took over the share price was at $7/s. That was 10 years ago. Today the price is down by 32%
