Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MKS Instruments: Too Pricey At The Moment

Jun. 26, 2023 12:36 PM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
120 Followers

Summary

  • MKS Instruments experienced a ransomware attack earlier this year, impacting revenues and raising concerns about the company's susceptibility to future attacks.
  • The company has diversified its revenue sources, with semiconductors now accounting for just over 50% of revenues, but faces risks such as a rich valuation and high long-term debt position.
  • I recommend a hold rating for MKSI stock, suggesting a more suitable buying opportunity around the 15-18x P/E range, given the strong outlook and decent history of the company.

Software developers at the office.

gilaxia

Investment Rundown

Earlier in the year, MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was hit with a ransomware attack enabled by hackers who deployed malware in the systems and momentarily disrupted the entire business of MKSI. This impacted the revenue for the quarter

The segments in Q1 and the performance of them

Segments Q1 (Q1 Report)

The market opportunity that MKSI has

Market Opportunity (Investor Presentation)

The assets the company has

Assets (Balance Sheet)

The liabilities the company has

Liabilities (Balance Sheet)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
120 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.